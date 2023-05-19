Project Theatre's junior members perform Matilda Jr for Grangemouth audiences

The curtain has gone up on the first production to be staged by Project Theatre’s new junior section.

The youngest members of the growing children’s theatre company are performing their version of Matilda Jr. at Grangemouth Town Hall.

For the first time in 15 years, the youth theatre has split into two sections – juniors and seniors – for its 2023 productions and the youngsters are the first to take to the stage. They entertained a packed crowd on Thursday evening with the first of their four show run.

Matilda, played by Eva Waddell, and the friends she makes along the way are out to teach the grown ups a lesson. The musical is the Broadway Junior adaptaion of the Olivier Award-winning Matilda, based on Roald Dahl’s novel with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

Matilda dreams of a better life and the story follows her as she inspires other children and proves that even if you’re little you can do a lot. The show is a witty ode to the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination. It’s full of high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs which will have you cheering the youngsters on.

The young cast have been rehearsing hard and are thrilled to be able to entertain audiences with their production, which is directed once again by Jamie O’Rourke. The company’s musical director is Tracy Gilland with Zoe Thomson as choreographer and Michelle Murray as set designer.

There are limited tickets available for the remaining performances available to book here. Matilda Jr. runs at Grangemouth Town Hall until Saturday, May 22.

Following this latest production, the Project Theatre’s Senior Youth Theatre will be at Grangemouth Town Hall on September 29 and 30 for their production of Fame Jr. But before that, the organisation will be hosting a Summer School week from July 10 to 14 with an end of week performance in Bowhouse Community Centre.

To find out more about the summer school and Project Theatre visit www.projecttheatre.org

