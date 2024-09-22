Project Theatre's feel-good Sister Act Jr at Grangemouth Town Hall was simply divine

The cast of Project Theatre's Senior Youth Theatre performed Sister Act Jr at Grangemouth Town Hall. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

There’s no denying the cast of Project Theatre’s Sister Act Jr raised the roof of Grangemouth Town Hall this weekend.

Their production, based on the 1992 film and the Tony nominated Broadway musical, went down a storm with the audience for opening night on Friday.

For those unsure of the story, when disco diva Deloris Van Cartier (Isla McIntosh) witnesses a murder, she’s placed into protective custody by the police. Apparently the best place for her to be hidden is in a convent. However, once she’s there Deloris finds herself at odds with the rigid lifestyle and the uptight Mother Superior (Becca Tait).

Through her singing talent, Deloris breathes new life into the choir, bringing people into the community and helping save the church, but it blows her cover.

The cast performed at Grangemouth Town Hall on Friday and Saturday.

Curtis (Cohen Gurung) and his gang are after her again, but they find themselves up against Deloris and her newly found sisterhood.

This upbeat musical is full of tunes that will have your feet tapping with numbers including Take Me to Heaven, Sunday Morning Fever and Spread the Love Around. Alongside the catchy tunes, the company’s energetic dance routines were well executed and made them memorable.

And there were plenty of comedy moments – many of which were wonderfully delivered by Becca Tait in her role as the uptight Mother Superior.

Monsignor O’Hara (Zack Reid) and his ever changing eye wear also brought many laughs.

The cast put in a fantastic performance.

Isla McIntosh played Deloris perfectly. She was sassy, full of disco diva confidence and humour. Her excitement at playing the role was clear to see.

There were strong performances from all of the cast members – everyone on stage was giving it 110 per cent. The Sisters were fantastic.

Among the other highlights to mention were cop Eddie Souther’s (Lauren Fish) emotional and heartfelt rendition of ‘I Could Be That Guy’, and the beautifully sung ‘The Life I Never Led’ by Sister Mary Robert (Carice Baillie).

‘Lady in the Long Black Dress’ also helped us see a different side to Curtis’ gang with some ‘smooth’ dance moves.

The upbeat, feel-good performance was enjoyed by audiences.

Directed by Jamie O’Rourke, the cast put on a fantastic show creating a wonderful, feel-good performance. The singing and acting was strong and the whole cast numbers were full of energy and excitement.

The sets brought us all into the body of the kirk, and we enjoyed the clever use of the wider auditorium during the chase scenes.

With the young enthusiastic cast giving it their all, raising their voices and having a fantastic time on the stage there was no way anyone in the audience could have left without a smile on their face.

And if like us, they’ll have been humming ‘Take me to heaven’ all the way home.

Well done to everyone involved in the show – whether on stage or behind the scenes – this latest production by Project Theatre’s senior theatre was just ‘Fabulous, Baby!’

Cast (in order of appearance): Deloris – Isla McIntosh; Tina – Samya Gurung; Nina – Anna Stewart; Elle – Mollie Hume; Michelle – Caitlin Lee; Curtis – Cohen Gurung; Joey – Emma Menzies; TJ – Evan Steel; Pablo -Valerie Wyzgowski; Ernie – Holly Hutchison; Cop – Hayleigh Gilland; Officer Eddie Souther – Lauren Fish; Mother Superior – Becca Tait; Monsignor O’Hara – Zack Reid; Mary Patrick – Layla Rutkiewicz; Mary Robert – Carice Baillie; Mary Lazarus – Sophie Gilland; Mary Martin-of-tours – Katlyn McLay; Mary Celeste – Amelia Clem; Mary Irene – Willow Murtagh; Mary Stephen – Bobbie-Jo Marston; Mary Theresa – Niamh Cunningham; Altar boys – Caitlin Jenkins, Hannah Moir, Lucy Stewart, Niamh Crawley; Nun 1 – Kiera Whitlock; Nun 2 – Ailsa Canavan; Angry Street Person – Patrycja Sciegienna; Newscaster – Robyn Hutchison; Street People, Nuns & Crowd – Alex Kilpatrick, Carla Robinson, Eilidh Hutchinson, Lori Whetham, Lucy Hume, Macy Davidson, Skye Knights, Zoe Seel, Zuzanna Lyczek; Pope – Jason Ross and Stephen Waugh.