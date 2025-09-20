Project Theatre's Chicago (Teen Edition) brings the razzle dazzle of 1920s America to Grangemouth Town Hall

For their latest production – Chicago: Teen Edition – saw the venue transformed into a 1920s cabaret for a fantastic evening of entertainment.

As an iconic musical watched by many globally on a professional scale and one with complex themes, the senior members of the company pulled the performance off in spectacular style.

They truly embraced the jazz filled world of 1920s Chicago and its darker side inside Cook County Jail.

For those not familiar with the show, it’s a tale of crime, scandal and fame.

Roxie Hart (Isla McIntosh) finds herself in prison after shooting her ex lover Fred Casely. It’s there that she meets Velma Kelly (Carice Baillie), a sultry siren with a deadly secret.

The pair vie for the spotlight and the headlines in a city where everyone’s got a story to tell and a lie to sell.

And of course, hot shot lawyer Billy Flynn is more than happy to tell anyone’s lies – for the right price.

The musical highlights start from the minute the curtain goes up as Velma Kelly (Carice Baillie) leads the cast in a wonderfully choreographed performance of ‘And All That Jazz’.

After we learn of Roxie’s crime through ‘Funny Honey’, we’re taken to the jailhouse.

The in-mates rendition of the classic ‘Cell Block Tango’ was spot on, each told their tales murderously well. Although I did feel kind of sorry for Cohen Gurung who was ‘killed’ so many times during this number.

Enter Matron ‘Mama’ Morton and what was a powerful performance of ‘When You’re Good To Mama’ by Faye Campbell.

After she makes a phone call we meet Evan Steel as hot-shot lawyer Billy Flynn. Evan’s performance of ‘All I Care About is Love’ is the perfect introduction to the smooth talking lawyer who is willing to tell anyone’s lies to the press and in court to make a few bob.

A stand-out highlight though was ‘We Both Reached For The Gun’. The art of Billy using Roxie as a puppet to tell her story to the press was nailed perfectly by Evan and Isla. The animation and storytelling from them both in such a high paced song can’t have been easy, but they put in a masterful performance. The co-ordination and timing between the two was impeccable.

The team at Project Theatre have once again got their casting spot on with their two leading ladies in this production. Carice Baillie as Velma and Isla McIntosh as Roxie were the perfect pairing, both putting in strong, powerful performances and bouncing off each other with a fantastic rapport.

They knew their characters inside out and were able to pull out all the emotions as the ladies were taken on a ride full of ups and downs to their acquittal.

Their chemistry also brought out some humour in their performances together, especially in “I Know A Girl”.

Well done to Gregor Holden, whose ‘Mister Cellophane’ captured the vulnerability of Roxie’s husband Amos.

Special mention too to Val Wyzgowski, who took on the role of the Hungarian cellmate including speaking the language.

‘Razzle Dazzle’ saw Billy and the whole cast put on a marvellous show in another memorable scene.

Throughout the whole production, the hard work and dedication of every single member of the young cast could be seen through both the vocal performances and the dance.

A huge well done to all for mastering the Fosse-style choreography that is Chicago, put together by choreographer Louise Freck.

It’s no mean feat but you all did it.

Project Theatre’s production of Chicago: Teen Edition, directed by Jamie O’Rourke with musical director Ross Gunning, was an enthralling, dazzling and delightful show.

Chicago: Teen Edition is at Grangemouth Town Hall until Saturday, September 20 (Matinee and evening performances).

Cast: Velma Kelly – Carice Baillie; Roxie Hart – Isla McIntosh; Fred Casely – Cohen Gurung; Amos Hart – Gregor Holden; Fogarty – Ryan Tattersall; Liz – Layla Rutkiewicz; Annie – Freya McIntosh; June – Imogen Mckay; Hunyak – Valerie Wyzgowski; Mona – Niamh Cunningham; Matron ‘Mama’ Morton – Faye Campbell; Billy Flynn – Evan Steel; Mary Sunshine – Sylvie Wyzgowski; Reporter – Emmy Smith; Kitty – Caitlin Jenkins; Harry – Sarah Smyth; Third Reporter – Jessica Hardy-Smith; Judge – Angus Graham; Harrison – Amelia Clem; Clerk – Ailsa Canavan; Juror One – Lucy Hume. Featured dancers – Alex Kilpatrick, Bobbie-Jo Marston, Caitlin Lee, Cohen Gurung, Evie Grace Gray, Grace Cameron, Mollie Hume, Roslyn Oliver. Ensemble – Mollie Hume, Lucy Hume, Caitlyn Lawson, Kayla Stark, Sarah Smyth, Amy Webster, Jesca Hardy-Smith, Macy Davidson, Amelia Clem, Megan Kelly, Emma Menzies, Keira Haston, Ailsa Canavan, Emmy Smith.

