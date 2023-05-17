Project Theatre youngsters set to 'be a little bit naughty' as they bring Matilda Jr. to the Grangemouth stage

The cast of Project Theatre's junior theatre production of Matilda Jr. Pic: Michael Gillen.

Project Theatre’s junior youth theatre are presenting their production of Matilda JR. at Grangemouth Town Hall from today (Thursday) until Saturday.

The young cast are taking on the Broadway Junior adaptation of the Olivier Award-winning Matilda, based on Roald Dahl’s novel with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

Audiences are invited to join the young people as rebellion is nigh for this story of a special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, Matilda JR. is a kid powered romp that’s a gleefully witty ode to the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination.

Matilda dreams of a better life and inspiring other children along the way proves that even if you’re little you can do a lot, even if it does mean that sometimes you have to be a little bit naughty.

Jamie O’Rourke, director, said: “In our 15th year and our first production since we split our growing youth theatre into junior and senior youth theatre this is our youngest cast to date for a show of this type. Our young people have been working so hard on this very popular Matilda show. It is also our first production in the new venue of Grangemouth Town Hall since we lost Falkirk Town Hall and we have worked hard to adapt. Our matinee performance has sold out and we have limited tickets for Friday’s performance. We have sold a record number of tickets and this is the most performances we have done.”

Matilda JR. runs nightly at Grangemouth Town Hall at 7.30pm from May 18 to 20 with a matinee on the Saturday. The performances are also supporting Maggie’s Forth Valley – a charity nominated by both members and audiences.