Project Theatre set to star in Movies to Musicals show in Glasgow

Excitement is building among young performers from Project Theatre as some of their senior youth theatre members prepare to take to the stage at the Theatre Royal in Glasgow.

The talented local group, which has members from across the Falkirk district, has been selected to perform five musical numbers as part of the Movies to Musicals show this Sunday.

The event, produced by Movies to Musicals and Glasgow Philharmonia Orchestra, a performing arts charity, is renowned for bringing together rising stars and seasoned professionals to celebrate the magic of musical theatre and beloved film soundtracks.

This opportunity marks a significant milestone for Project Theatre, offering their young performers a platform to showcase their talents on one of Scotland's most prestigious stages. Jamie O'Rourke, artistic director of Project Theatre, said: “We are incredibly excited and proud to be invited to perform at the Theatre Royal in Glasgow. This is a fantastic opportunity for our young performers to experience a professional theatre setting and demonstrate their hard work and passion for musical theatre to a wider audience. It’s going to be an unforgettable experience for everyone involved and we're loving working with Ross and their wonderful cast and team of professional creatives and we are so grateful for this opportunity.”

Some of the members of Project Theatre's Senior Youth Theatre, who performed Sister Act Jr last year, are set to perform at the Theatre Royal, Glasgow. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Ross Gunning, producer of Movies to Musicals, shared his enthusiasm for having Project Theatre involved. He said: “We are thrilled to welcome Project Theatre Seniors to our show this year. Their energy, talent, and commitment to theatre is inspiring, and I have no doubt that their performance with our cast will captivate the audience. Supporting and showcasing young performers is at the heart of what we do, and Project Theatre is a perfect fit for our event and for this collaboration.”

The Movies to Musicals show has become a staple event in the musical theatre calendar in Scotland attracting families and theatre lovers from across the country. Audiences can expect an evening filled with show-stopping performances from classic and modern musicals, with a few surprises along the way.

Joining the cast on stage are West End Professionals Alex James-Hatton (Bonnie and Clyde, Heathers, Book of Mormon) Lizzie Bea (Hairspray, Sister Act, Heathers) and Stevie Doc (Mamma Mia) all backed by a live 15 piece orchestra.

The performance comes at a particularly busy time for Project Theatre, as they are currently preparing for a series of fundraising events, a Wicked and Wizard of Oz themed Easter School and have just held auditions and announced casts for their upcoming productions of Shrek in June with the Junior Youth Theatre and also Chicago in September at Grangemouth Town Hall presented by the Senior Youth Theatre, which Ross is also Musical Director for.

Project Theatre are also set to perform at the Howgate Shopping Centre for their birthday celebrations and is working with Falkirk Delivers on a Pop-Up Stage School at the start of March and a performance at their Enchanted Market event in April in the High Street supporting the monthly Producers Market and Fun in Falkirk events.

Tickets for Movies to Musicals at the Theatre Royal, Glasgow, are available now via the venue’s website: https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/movies-to-musicals-a-night-of-musical-theatre-magic/theatre-royal-glasgow