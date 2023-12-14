Project Theatre heading for panto land with their production, A-lad-in Falkirk
The cast of the youth theatre will entertain audiences at the town’s Bowhouse Community Centre on Saturday with their panto, A-lad-in Falkirk.
Full of all the ingredients required for a truly magical pantomime – including singing, dancing, colourful costumes and plenty of fun jokes – this promises to be a great night out for those on and off stage.
This fun take on the classic tale of Aladdin has been written especially for a local audience by Project Theatre director Jamie O’Rourke.
Saturday’s sold out performances are at 2pm and 7pm.
The principal cast are: Abanazar Scrooge – Erin Mackintosh; Slave of the Spirit Ring – Macy Davidson; Iagor – Angus Graham; Ugly Sister Bibbity – Sophie Gilland; Ugly Sister Bobbity – Emma Menzies; Sultan Boo – Jesca Hardy-Smith; Aladdin – Holly Hutchison; Achoo – Kyle Russell; Marley – Eyvie Rae; Jeannie of the Lamp – Becca Tait; Dame Widow Twankey – Layla Rutkiewicz; Wishee Washee – Ryan Tattersall; Emperor – Lily Henderson; Princess Jasmine – Bobbie-Jo Marston; and Ali Baba – Megan Kelly.
The company’s panto follows on from two incredible productions this year – Matilda Jr and Fame Jr – which received rave reviews from audiences. Once the panto is over, both the junior and senior sections of Project Theatre will be turning their attentions to their 2024 productions – Beauty and the Beast Jr and Sister Act Jr.