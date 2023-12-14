Project Theatre heading for panto land with their production, A-lad-in Falkirk

Members of Project Theatre are excited about their latest performances this weekend when they bring the magic of panto to Grangemouth. Oh yes they are!

Project Theatre will stage its panto A-Lad-In Falkirk at the Bowhouse Community Centre this weekend. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The cast of the youth theatre will entertain audiences at the town’s Bowhouse Community Centre on Saturday with their panto, A-lad-in Falkirk.

Full of all the ingredients required for a truly magical pantomime – including singing, dancing, colourful costumes and plenty of fun jokes – this promises to be a great night out for those on and off stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This fun take on the classic tale of Aladdin has been written especially for a local audience by Project Theatre director Jamie O’Rourke.

Saturday’s sold out performances are at 2pm and 7pm.

The principal cast are: Abanazar Scrooge – Erin Mackintosh; Slave of the Spirit Ring – Macy Davidson; Iagor – Angus Graham; Ugly Sister Bibbity – Sophie Gilland; Ugly Sister Bobbity – Emma Menzies; Sultan Boo – Jesca Hardy-Smith; Aladdin – Holly Hutchison; Achoo – Kyle Russell; Marley – Eyvie Rae; Jeannie of the Lamp – Becca Tait; Dame Widow Twankey – Layla Rutkiewicz; Wishee Washee – Ryan Tattersall; Emperor – Lily Henderson; Princess Jasmine – Bobbie-Jo Marston; and Ali Baba – Megan Kelly.