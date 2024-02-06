Popular musical Annie set for Bo'ness stage in latest children's theatre production

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The young cast are staging their version of Annie Jr at Bo’ness Town Hall from Thursday, February 22 to Saturday, February 24.

And they are looking forward to getting back on the stage and entertaining audiences with the popular musical.

Annie Jr features little orphan Annie as she charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York. Determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of Miss Hannigan’s orphanage, Annie eventually foils her evil machinations and finds a new home and family with billionaire Oliver Warbucks.

The young cast of Children's Theatre Bo'ness will take to the Bo'ness Town Hall stage later this month for their production of Annie Jr. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

It is hoped that the local community will come together and see for themselves the incredible talents of the hardworking young cast, who are all between the ages of nine and 17.

Audiences can expect to hear all the well-known and loved songs from the classic musical, including Hard-Knock Life, Maybe and of course, Tomorrow.

This year’s production of Annie Jr by the youth theatre company follows on from the success of their pantomime The Wizard of Oz last January.