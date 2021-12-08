Panto returns to Falkirk stage for first time in two years

Due to lockdowns brought on by the pandemic, the team at Falkirk Town Hall (FTH) theatre have not put on a show since Aladdin in 2019.

Continuing with the Disney-lite theme, this year’s show will be based on Beauty and the Beast and will run from December 10-29.

Presented by Falkirk Community Trust and FTH Theatre, Falkirk’s favourite stars will return to the stage, including: Barbara Bryceland, Scott Watson, and Derek McGhie.

Beauty & The Beast

New-comers to the stage include actors Alex Robertson, Kim Shepard, and Sam Willison.

Sarah Boden, business and marketing director for Imagine Theatre said: “What a year for panto 2021 has been! With everything put on hold during 2020, we all waited with bated breath to see what this year would bring.

“It’s been a challenge to pull together a production of this scale in just five months instead of the usual 12, but with the help and support of the amazing team at FTH Theatre, we’re ready to go.

Beauty and the Beast is set to take to the stage

“After an almost two-year hiatus, the cast all have their scripts, the music is prepared, costumes are sized and ready to be tried on, props are packed, and the set is ready to spring into life.

“Please come and support the cast and team working on the production. They are so excited to be back performing for you, creating wonderful magical memories for all of the families who attend.”

The theatre is fully accessible for all, and a BSL interpreter will be visible during the 7:00pm performance on the 1st of December.

There will be a relaxed performance on December 16 at 6:00pm with reduced noise levels, increased light levels, no strobe lighting or pyrotechnics, and open doors so the audience is free to come and go at any time.

Socially distanced performances will also take place on the 15th and 16th at 1:00pm.

Tickets cost £12.50 per person or £65 for a family ticket.

For more details, visit: https://www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org/whats-on/beauty-and-the-beast-2021/?gclid=Cj0KCQiAqbyNBhC2ARIsALDwAsDhwDxncLuNHSboDkRYq6uFjLz17t-BsmrVAOOZdhWFsiNQLocP99gaAowjEALw_wcB

