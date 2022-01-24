New dates set for postponed production by Children's Theatre Bo'ness

The young members of Children's Theatre Bo'ness will now perform their show in March. Pic: Michael Gillen.

Children’s Theatre Bo’ness had been due to stage its show ‘From Lockdown to Limelight’ at Bo’ness Town Hall last week, however the extension of Covid restrictions limiting numbers at indoor events and requiring social distancing meant it was not viable.

Now these extra restrictions have been lifted, the theatre company announced it has secured a new run of dates at the venue from Thursday, March 10 to Saturday, March 12.

The young people involved in the group, who are between the ages of nine and 17, have been working hard in recent months to create the special production alongside director and writer Jamie O’Rourke.

The cast will re-start their rehearsals next week ahead of these newly announced dates.

In a statement on Facebook, the company said: “Our show will now take place on 10-12 March!

“We're so delighted for all our young people, families and friends to not have to wait too much longer to perform this fantastic show!

“If you haven't got yours already be quick and get your tickets now!

“On with the show Let's leave Lockdown and enter the Limelight!”

‘From Lockdown to Limelight’ is a specially created cabaret show celebrating everything the young people love about live, local youth theatre entertainment and the best of traditional and modern pantomime.

Tickets are available by calling 07565 216 772 or via email from [email protected]

