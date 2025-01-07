Make a date in 2025 with Falkirk district's am dram companies as they prepare to take to the stage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Falkirk may not have its own town hall or arts centre for now, but that’s not stopping the district’s amateur dramatics companies from continuing with their performances.

Last year performers from across the district entertained audiences at local venues including Larbert’s Dobbie Hall and Grangemouth and Bo’ness town halls with a wide selection of musical theatre shows.

And 2025 looks to be no different as the local performers of all ages prepare to tread the boards once again with their company’s latest production.

With the new year and new sessions beginning, rehearsals will be beginning in earnest for some companies, while others are busy working on the final touches for their upcoming shows.

Falkirk Bohemians enjoyed success with 9 to 5 the Musical in 2024 and they'll be back this year with Jesus Christ Superstar. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Fans of local musical theatre are advised to put dates in their diaries for the popular productions in the coming 12 months.

The first of the district’s youth theatre companies to take to the stage in 2025 are Children’s Theatre Bo’ness. The young members will be performing at Bo’ness Town Hall from Wednesday, January 29 to Saturday, February 1 with their version of Frozen Jr.

They’ll be bringing the popular musical telling the story of sisters Anna and Elsa – alongside their friends Olaf, Hans and Sven – to life on the stage.

While, another well known and popular tale will be told by members of Big Bad Wolf from Tuesday, February 4 to Saturday, February 8.

The young cast of Big Bad Wolf will be back on the Grangemouth stage next month. (Pic: Scott Louden)

Their production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, telling Roald Dahl’s story of Willy Wonka and Charlie Bucket, runs at Grangemouth Town Hall.

But it’s not just the young performers who are gearing up for their 2025 performances. Members of Larbert Musical Theatre will be back on the Dobbie Hall stage from Tuesday, May 6 to Saturday, May 10 with their take on Guys and Dolls, while Falkirk Bohemians will be performing Jesus Christ Superstar at Grangemouth Town Hall from Tuesday, October 28 to Saturday, November 1.

Grangemouth Town Hall is also the venue for the two productions by Project Theatre this year. The young theatre company’s junior section will perform Shrek Jr in June before the seniors take on Chicago teen edition in September.

Other local amateur dramatics companies, including Falkirk Operatic, the Young Portonians, Falkirk Youth Theatre and The Barony Players, have yet to release details about their 2025 productions.