A former Braes High pupil is making a return to one of her favourite theatres later this year.

Kara Swinney will once again star in the Macrobert pantomime which this year is Snow White.

The talented actress made her pantomime debut in The Little Mermaid at the Stirling arts centre after leaving the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. Since then she appeared several times in the festive productions and this year takes on the role of Felicia Fennington-Farrington-The Fourth.

Although she now lives in Glasgow, Kara’s proud parents are Gillian and Brian Swinney of Polmont.

Kara Swinney is one of the stars of Snow White at the Macrobert Arts Centre in Stirling this festive season. Pic: Contributed

She will be starring alongside Chris Forbes, best known for his role in BBC sitcom Scot Squad, who is this year’s dame, Nanny Maria Shut-Yon-Trapp, while Tinashe Warikandwa is Snow White.

Macrobert-favourite Helen McAlpine will appear as Swanky De’Wharff, one of the seven unruly stepchildren of the evil Baroness Fantasia De’Wharff, played by Giga Gray.

Tiger Mitchell will make his Macrobert debut as Prince Rupert Charming-Darling.

Ed Robson, the artistic director of Macrobert Arts Centre said: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming such a stellar cast for this year’s panto. Macrobert’s pantomime has a well-earned reputation for excellence in the genre, showcasing actors at the top of their game. We can’t wait to see this cast in action in Snow White this Christmas.”

Snow White is once again written by Johnny McKnight and directed by Julie Ellen.

It will run from Friday, November 29 to Tuesday, December 31 at various times and includes enhanced performances, as well as times specially for schools.