Panto season means a busy time for a former Braes High pupil who is one of the stars of this year’s Macrobert Arts Centre show Aladdin.

Kara Swinney is making a welcome return to the Stirling venue where she made her pantomime debut in The Little Mermaid after leaving the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

She returned again for Sleeping Cutie but has also starred in other theatres across Scotland during festive seasons, including in The Snow Queen at Paisley Arts Centre, The Snaw Queen at The Tron and Sleeping Beauty at Ayr Gaiety.

With curtain up on Aladdin only days away on Friday, December 1, Kara and all the rest of the cast are busy with last-minute rehearsals.

Kara Swinney who is taking part in Aladdin at the Macrobert Arts Centre in Stirling. Pic: Contributed

Taking a break to speak to the Falkirk Herald, she said: “We’ve started the technical rehearsals with the children who are in the show so it’s all very busy. But it’s great to be back and I cannot wait to be performing for our audiences.”

Rehearsals started earlier this month and for Kara as the swing that means a lot of lines to learn. She explained: “I’m the understudy for all the women so that’s Aladdin, Wishy Washy and the Genie. I’ll still be on stage every performance in the ensemble group numbers so, yes it is a lot to learn.

"It’s also going to be very busy with two shows most days, six days a week.”

The pantomime runs from December 1 to 31 with only Christmas Day off for the cast. Once again the Macrobert panto is written, directed and stars award-winning Johnny McKnight.

Kara says the performances for schools are always very lively. “They start at 10.30am but when you are sitting in your dressing room you can hear all the squeals of excitement as they arrive. They are great to perform for.”

Although Kara now lives in Glasgow, she is back living with her parents, Gillian and Brian, in Polmont for the panto run.

"I think they are more excited about having my dog move in than having me back,” laughed Kara.

Although Kara was a pupil at Braes High, she finished her education at The Dance School of Scotland in Glasgow’s Knightswood Academy before going on to the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland where she studied musical theatre.