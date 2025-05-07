Larbert Musical Theatre's wonderful Guys & Dolls in 30 pictures

Guys & Dolls is considered one of the musicals greats: based on the story by Damon Runyon with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser, it first hit the stage in 1950 and is set in the New York of the between the war years.

The productions from LMT of late have been from the modern era: Evita, Kinky Boots, Sunshine on Leith and Priscilla Queen of the Desert. But showing their versatility and who knows, perhaps with a nod to their audience, this year they’ve chosen one of the classics.

For all of us who love musical theatre this is one show that you will have seen countless times – and be assured, this production will easily make it into your favourites.

And that’s down to the strong performances of those in the leading roles, all ably supported by the rest of the cast.

Quick synopsis of the storyline – it centres on the world of gambling and card sharks, with Nathan Detroit trying to find a venue to host an illegal game while staying one step ahead of the law. Also one step ahead of his fiancée of 14 years, Miss Adelaide, who is determined to get him down the aisle. Enter Sky Masterson, a gambler who will bet on virtually anything. Nathan bets him that he cannot get Sergeant Sarah Brown from the Save-A-Soul Mission to dinner in Havana, Cuba and Sky accepts the challenge.

For those who don’t know how it ends, I’m not going to spoil the surprise, but I’m sure you can guess that there will be a happy ending.

Claire Coyne as Sarah Brown once again shows the depth of her talents as she delivers the pathos and humour of the script, while showcasing her beautiful voice in numbers such as If I Were a Bell and I’ve Never Been in Love Before.

Her leading man is Mark Harvey as Sky Masterson and he delivers a faultless performance. A commanding presence with quick-fire delivery and another strong voice which stands out in Luck Be a Lady. The programme notes says it’s 15 years since he last appeared on stage with it being 20 years since he appeared in Guys & Dolls, coincidently with LMT. Hopefully this proves to be an enjoyable experience as it would be a terrible loss if it was another decade before his next comeback.

Iain Davidson as Nathan Detroit provides wonderful humour, while Tracy Allan as Miss Adelaide has wonderful timing and another strong voice – A Bushel and a Peck a perfect platform for her comic delivery.

Humour there is in abundance in Guys & Dolls and it’s a perfect platform for the company’s long-serving members, Stewart Borthwick as Nicely-Nicely Johnson and John Coe as Benny Southstreet.

A mention for Greer Robertson as Grace Abernethy and her lovely rendition of More I Cannot Wish You which is another of this production’s many highlights.

The show has some big numbers and dance routines with Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat and Take Back Your Mink great entertainment – credit to musical director Jan Cunningham and choreographer Yolande Borthwick for their work with the cast.

This is director John Hutchinson’s first production with LMT and hopefully it won’t be his last.

Guys & Dolls is on at the Dobbie Hall in Larbert until Saturday, May 10.

Cast: Sarah Brown – Claire Coyne; Nathan Detroit – Iain Davidson; Miss Adelaide – Tracy Allan; Sky Masterson – Mark Harvey; Nicely-Nicely Johnson – Stewart Borthwick; Benny Southstreet – John Coe; Rusty Charlie – Gordon Gallacher; Grace Abernethy – Greer Robertson; Agatha – Evie McGrandles; Harry the Horse – Duncan Lindsay; Lieutenant Brannigan – Graeme Rodger; Angie the Ox – Norman Robb; Master of Ceremonies – Dani Gibson; General Matilda Cartwright – Dale Henry; Big Jule – Lewis Rosser.

Save-A-Soul Mission: Yolande Borthwick, Esther Coyne, Gillian Docherty, Jillian Govan, Evie McGrandles, Shelley McLaren, Robyn McKinnon, Christine Jenkins, Margaret Nolan, Fional Rosser.

Hotbox Girls: Jennifer Brisbane, Elaine Campbell-Swan, Sophie Fairgrieve, Claire Gentles, Chloe Gibson, Lynsey Craig, Emily Ferguson, Kirsten McConnachie, Samantha McKinlay, Megan O’Neill, Karyn Russell, Lorna Zanre.

Guys: Gordon Gallacher, Dani Gibson, Duncan Lindsay, Norman Robb, Lewis Rosser.

