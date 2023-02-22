News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Larbert Musical Theatre will bring Sunshine on Leith to Dobbie Hall

Members of Larbert Musical Theatre are rehearsing for their cententary production later this year.

By Jill Buchanan
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 10:13am
Larbert Musical Theatre members are preparing for their centenary production of Sunshine on Leith.
Larbert Musical Theatre members are preparing for their centenary production of Sunshine on Leith.

Curtain will go up on Sunshine on Leith at the Dobbie Hall from Tuesday, May 9 with the run until Saturday, May 13 and will include a Saturday weekend matinee.

The show is based on the music of The Proclaimers and the cast are looking forward in bringing the many musical highlights, as well as the great script to their audiences.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

LMT first performed Sunshine on Leith in 2016 and loved it so much, that when it came to choosing a show for their centenary year it was the clear winner.

Tickets are on sale now and can be booked here

Dobbie HallTickets