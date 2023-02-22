Larbert Musical Theatre members are preparing for their centenary production of Sunshine on Leith.

Curtain will go up on Sunshine on Leith at the Dobbie Hall from Tuesday, May 9 with the run until Saturday, May 13 and will include a Saturday weekend matinee.

The show is based on the music of The Proclaimers and the cast are looking forward in bringing the many musical highlights, as well as the great script to their audiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LMT first performed Sunshine on Leith in 2016 and loved it so much, that when it came to choosing a show for their centenary year it was the clear winner.