Larbert Musical Theatre will bring Sunshine on Leith to Dobbie Hall
Members of Larbert Musical Theatre are rehearsing for their cententary production later this year.
Curtain will go up on Sunshine on Leith at the Dobbie Hall from Tuesday, May 9 with the run until Saturday, May 13 and will include a Saturday weekend matinee.
The show is based on the music of The Proclaimers and the cast are looking forward in bringing the many musical highlights, as well as the great script to their audiences.
LMT first performed Sunshine on Leith in 2016 and loved it so much, that when it came to choosing a show for their centenary year it was the clear winner.