Adults and children alike were eagerly awaiting this year’s fun performance from Larbert Musical Theatre – with the rustling sweetie papers indicating that everyone was topping up with sugar ahead of the cast bringing Robin Hood to the stage.

This is the company’s centenary year and all the members were intent on bringing a traditional panto to the stage with the expected mix of fun characters, a dastardly villain, Christmas sing-along songs, slapstick and, of course, a dame with colourful and outrageous costumes.

Even the wardrobe malfunction when Dame Dolly (Derek D.Easton) lost her wig and then had her trusty steed – a blow-up horse - deflate on opening night brought howls of laughter from the appreciative audience.

Larbert Musical Theatre's cast of Robin Hood

Dolly and her side-kick Simon (Stewart Borthwick) are both veterans of the company with Derek again writing the panto with Daniel Baillie then directing it alongside Yolande Borthwick. Both actors know exactly what is expected from a pantomime audience and delivered it with their usual aplomb.

There was more humour from Pip (Robbie Landsman) and Bip (John Coe), the king’s chav children, while the other double act of Block (Lucy Andrew) and Tackle (Lynsey Craig) provided an extra dose of fun antics as they all tried to thwart the sheriff’s plans to capture the unruly kids, steal their fortune for himself, oh and did I mention that he wanted to cancel Christmas?

But never fear, our hero Robin Hood (Claire Coyne) was there to save the day and ensure that everyone was safe, festive fun would go ahead, and still find time to save Maid Marion (Chloe Kennedy) from the clutches of the evil sheriff.

It’s not often a panto villain is the star of the show but John-Ross Weir as the evil Sheriff of Nottingham was just that for me. His character was wonderfully nasty and hilarious in equal measure, and seemed to have more than a nod to Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow.

Dame Dolly and Simon with the evil Sheriff of Nottingham

This panto served up everything, not just the slapstick pie-making, with lots of opportunity for the audience to get involved by joining in the singing – and much of the humour was on two levels to be enjoyed by by everyone in the hall.

One of the highlights had to be the ghost and skeleton ballet which had the youngsters in the audience screaming in terror and the older members appreciating the slick moves by the performers.

This was perfect pantomime entertainment – oh yes it was! Take a bow all those behind this production.

*Robin Hood is playing at the Dobbie Hall until Saturday, November 26 with curtain up at 7.30pm. There is also a Saturday matinee.

Robin Hood and Maid Marion with LMT's pantomime chorus

Cast: Robin Hood – Claire Coyne; Dame Dolly – Derek D.Easton; Simon – Stewart Borthwick; Maid Marion – Chloe Kennedy; Bip – John Coe; Pip – Robbie Landsman; Block – Lucy Andrew; Tackle – Lynsey Craig; The Sheriff of Nottingham – John-Ross Weir.