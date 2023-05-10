For their centenary production they have brought back Sunshine on Leith, the Stephen Greenhorn musical based on the songs of Scotland’s much-loved The Proclaimers. First performed by the company in 2016, they say it was enjoyed so much by cast and audiences alike that it was their number one choice for 2023.

Sunshine on Leith sees the return of soldiers Davy and Ally from war overseas where they are confronted with civilian life relationships, blind dates, and new responsibilities. As the pair embark on intertwined journeys of love, they begin to question what home and those at home really mean to them as they rediscover their sense of identity.

All of this is against a backdrop of Edinburgh – or to be more exact Leith – accompanied by the songs that the majority of the audience know so well given how they were clapping along almost from curtain up.

Larbert Musical Theatre's cast for their centenary production of Sunshine on Leith.

Director David Easton said LMT was given special permission to make some adaptations to the musical to suit their Dobbie Hall venue and, along with musical director Jan Cunningham and choreographer Yolande Borthwick, has to be congratulated on another excellent show – but their enthusiastic and sell-out audience wouldn’t expect anything less.

From curtain up you knew this was going to be great entertainment with the opening number Sky Takes the Soul as Davy, Ally and their fellow soldiers took to the stage for the dessert scene as they prepare to leave the Army. Then we were taken to Scotland’s capital and the ex-soldier’s return with the rousing I’m On My Way.

For Ally (Andrew Gibson) it’s time to rekindle his romance with Davy’s sister Liz (Jennifer Kay Brisbane) with the pair eventually setting her brother up on a date with her nursing colleague Yvonne (Claire Coyne).

All this is against a backdrop of Davy and Liz’s parents, Rab (Stewart Borthwick) and Jean (Michelle Weston) preparing to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary which has both young couples questioning how you know this the person you want to be with for the rest of your life.

The cast performing Let's Get Married

Cue the arrival of Rab’s daughter Eilidh (Lynsey Craig) from a fling over 27 years ago that he never knew existed and that love is put to the test.

But it also brings for me the highlight of the show when Rab is recovering in hospital from a heart attack and Michelle Weston performs the title song, Sunshine on Leith. Her crystal clear voice was filled with pathos and love – one of those haunting moments for which this production will long be remembered.

There were lots of other excellent performances, from the humorous Let’s Get Married to Should Have Been Loved, Throw the R Away and Oh Jean.

The duets between Davy and Yvonne were also electric-charged moments with both Misty Blue and Then I Met You beautifully sung – and another opportunity to feel they were right in the heart of their audience with the cleverly utilised apron round the orchestra pit.

John Coe and Claire Coyne in one of their duet highlights

It wouldn’t be giving too much away to say that it all ends happily ever after with Rab and Jean reconciling, as well as Davy and Yvonne choosing a future together – well almost for everyone, as both Ally and Liz realise they still have dreams to follow, just not in Leith. Time for that other Proclaimers’ favourite, Letter from America.

The shows ends with the rousing 500 Miles with the entire cast giving it their all – and a few members of the audience too on opening night. But who could blame them – this is certainly a memorable production which leaves you singing the musical numbers long after the curtain has fallen.

Sunshine on Leith is on nightly at the Dobbie Hall until Saturday, May 13 when there is also a matinee.

Cast: Davy – John Coe; Ally – Andrew Gibson; Rab – Stewart Borthwick; Liz – Jennifer Kay Brisbane; Jean – Michelle Weston; Yvonne – Claire Coyne; Eilidh – Lynsey Craig; Hazel – Greer Robertson.

LMT last performed this show in 2016 and brought it back for their centenary year

Ensemble – Carole Fleming, Chloe Kennedy, Christine Jenkins, Christopher Duncan, Claire Gentles, Dale Henry, Elaine Campbell-Swan, Emily Ferguson, Esther Trevis, Fiona Rosser, Gillian Doherty, Gordon Gallagher, Jamie McArthur, Jeanna Connell, Jillian Govan, Joshua Fleming, Karyn Russell, Kim Dickeson, Kirsten McConnachie, Lewis Rosser, Liz Wilson, Louise Brown, Lucy Andrew, Megan O’Neill, Misha Landsman, Norman Robb, Robbie Landsman, Robyn Mckinnon, Samantha McKinlay, Sophie Fairgreave, Tracy Allan, Tristan Boyle, Yolanda Borthwick, Yvonne Kelly.