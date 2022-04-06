Larbert Musical Theatre: Kinky Boots Scottish amateur premiere at Dobbie Hall

After two years without performing a musical the team are thrilled to be back on stage with the Scottish amateur premiere of the hit show.

They will be at the venue from May10-14 with what they promise will be five fabulous performances.

Inspired by true events and based on the 2005 film, this sassy, heart-warming musical tells the uplifting tale of how drag queen Lola and factory owner Charlie form a partnership to produce a line of high-heeled boots to save Charlie’s business.

Rehearsal for Larbert Musical Theatre's new production of Kinky Boots.

Both come up against a bit of resistance from some judgemental factory workers in the process however.

Not only do the characters go on a journey to save the factory but also challenge prejudices and learn that they are not so different at all and "you can change the world when you change your mind”.

Kinky Boots features a score by Cyndi Lauper and is based on a hilarious, uplifting script by four-time Tony winner Harvey Fierstein. The show is written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth.

Everyone involved with Larbert Musical Theatre has said they’ve have had a great deal of fun during rehearsals and everyone has worked so hard getting ready to bring this uplifting show to the Dobbie Hall audience.

A group spokesperson said: “LMT would like to leave you with two important messages from Lola – ‘Accept someone for who they are’ and ‘Be yourself, everyone else is taken’.”

The seating downstairs in the Dobbie Hall will be cabaret style at tables and upstairs is balcony seating. There will also be a bar for drinks and snacks.

All performances start at 7.30pm.

Tickets on Tuesday, May 10 are £12; Wednesday and Thursday £14 and £12 concessions; Friday and Saturday, £14.

The easiest way to buy tickets is online on LMT’s Ticketsource website. Tickets are also available through company members.

If you have accessibility requirements, you can email [email protected] so the group can assist you in booking the best seats for your needs.

