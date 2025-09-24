Larbert Musical Theatre: It's Mother Goose panto time ... oh yes it is
It’s almost panto time … oh yes it is! And rehearsals are taking place in theatres and halls across the country for the annual festive fun.
The members of Larbert Musical Theatre are no exception as they get ready for their production of Mother Goose.
It will run at the Dobbie Hall in Larbert from Tuesday, November 25 to Saturday, November 29.
And this year there will be three shows on the Saturday at 10am and 2.30pm, as well as at 7pm.
Tickets go on sale this evening (Wednesday) from 7pm, costing £14 and £10 for concessions.
Visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/LMT to ensure you don’t miss out on this popular pantomime from the talented members.