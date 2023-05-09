News you can trust since 1845
Larbert Musical Theatre: Curtain going up on Sunshine on Leith

Only hours to curtain up on Larbert Musical Theatre’s centenary production, Sunshine on Leith.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 9th May 2023, 12:20 BST- 1 min read

The talented amateur cast, aided by a dedicated crew of volunteers, are getting ready for tonight’s opening performance at the Dobbie Hall. It runs until Saturday, May 13 and includes a Saturday matinee.

The show is based on the music of The Proclaimers and the cast are looking forward to bringing the many musical highlights – as well as the great script – to their audiences.

LMT first performed Sunshine on Leith in 2016 and loved it so much, that when it came to choosing a show for their centenary year it was the clear winner.

Larbert Musical Theatre in their centenary production of Sunshine on Leith.Larbert Musical Theatre in their centenary production of Sunshine on Leith.
The show is so popular that all nights are already sold out with just a few tickets left for the Saturday matinee.

