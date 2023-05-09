The talented amateur cast, aided by a dedicated crew of volunteers, are getting ready for tonight’s opening performance at the Dobbie Hall. It runs until Saturday, May 13 and includes a Saturday matinee.

The show is based on the music of The Proclaimers and the cast are looking forward to bringing the many musical highlights – as well as the great script – to their audiences.

LMT first performed Sunshine on Leith in 2016 and loved it so much, that when it came to choosing a show for their centenary year it was the clear winner.

Larbert Musical Theatre in their centenary production of Sunshine on Leith.