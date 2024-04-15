Larbert Musical Theatre are heading down under with Priscilla Queen of the Desert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Next month they will take to the Dobbie Hall stage in Larbert with Priscilla Queen of the Desert.

Based on the hit film of the same name, it’s the heart-warming and uplifting story of three friends – Tick, Bernadette and Adam – who are part of a glamorous Syndey-based performing trio who agree to take their show to the middle of the Australian otuback.

Their transport is a battered old bus, nicknamed Priscilla, and it carries them in search of love and friendship.

Larbert Musical Theatre members rehearse for their next production, Priscilla Queen of the Desert. Pic: Michael Gillen

The show is paced with musical numbers to get your feet tapping, including It’s Raining Men, I Will Survive, Hot Stuff, Boogie Wonderland, and Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.

The show runs from Tuesday, May 7 to Saturday, May 11 with curtain up at 7.30pm each night and 2.30pm for the Saturday matinee.