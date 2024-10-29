A star-studded festive feast will once again be brought to the stage by one of the district’s most talented performers.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk Bairn and West End performer Kieran Brown will be bringing the show – which has become one of the area’s Christmas traditions – to Grangemouth Town Hall in December.

He will be joined by a number of his West End friends who have all played leading roles in London and Broadway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prepare to be dazzled by those who have performed in shows such as Les Misérables, Chicago, Chess, The Sound Of Music, Sunset Boulevard, Wicked and The Phantom Of the Opera.

Kieran Brown is bringing his Christmas spectacular to the district for the ninth year. Pic: Mark A Brown

This is the ninth year that Kieran has performed A West End Christmas in Falkirk and with last year’s billed as “the best one yet”, he’s invited back many of those who delighted the audience last year.

On Sunday, December 15 from 7.30pm you can enjoy award winning comedian Sooz Kempner (Dr Who, Withnali & I), Shona White (Mamma Mia, Wicked, Chess, Les Mis), Donna Hazelton (Chicago, Sound Of Music, Girls Night Oot) and Gerard Bentall (Les Mis, Fame, Jesus Christ Superstar), who will join host Kieran Brown ((Phantom, Heathers, Wicked, Les Mis) to sing some of your favourite festive, musical and pop classics.

Appearing alongside them will be the youngsters from Stenhouse Performing Arts and joining them for the first time are the students of Project Theatre Performing Arts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran also said there may be a VIP making a special appearance.

Once again there will be a Christmas Market with independent small traders, showcasing their crafts, with everything from jewellery to artworks, to delicious sweet treats.

Kieran said: “This year we are collecting food and toy donations for Kersiebank Community Project, aiming to offer a helping hand to those most in need during the festive season, and we will also be raising cash for a very special local charity through donations and our phenomenal*raffle with some great prizes to be won.

"The evening has raised tens of thousand over the years and we hope to raise even more this year.”

You can book your tickets for what promises to be a great festive evening here