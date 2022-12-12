News you can trust since 1845
In pictures: The cast of Sleeping Beauty in the last pantomime at Falkirk Town Hall

There’s lots of colourful fun taking place during this year’s Falkirk Town Hall pantomime.

By Jill Buchanan
13 hours ago
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 6:52pm

The cast of Sleeping Beauty, which includes lots of young dancers from the area, are delighting audiences with their performances. They serve up all the usual slapstick fun you would expect from a traditional panto with a liberal sprinkling of singing and dancing, as well as the opportunity for audience participation.

There was a special thank you from Falkirk Leisure and Culture for donations which have helped those who may not have been able to afford to buy a ticket to join in all the fun. A spokesperson said: “We are grateful for funding support from the Fairer Falkirk School Holiday Fund and David Morton (Larbert) Ltd to help us offer free pantomime tickets to children and families in our area who are currently living in poverty.”

Here’s a taste of what audiences have been enjoying and you can read our review here

1. Sleeping Beauty

It wouldn't be a panto without some good old slapstick fun

Photo: Michael Gillen

2. Sleeping Beauty

A wonderful good fairy is our very own Barbara Bryceland

Photo: Michael Gillen

3. Sleeping Beauty

Our Babs is starring in the town hall panto for the fourth time

Photo: Michael Gillen

4. Sleeping Beauty

Can the prince rescue our heroine?

Photo: Michael Gillen

