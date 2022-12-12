In pictures: The cast of Sleeping Beauty in the last pantomime at Falkirk Town Hall

The cast of Sleeping Beauty, which includes lots of young dancers from the area, are delighting audiences with their performances. They serve up all the usual slapstick fun you would expect from a traditional panto with a liberal sprinkling of singing and dancing, as well as the opportunity for audience participation.

There was a special thank you from Falkirk Leisure and Culture for donations which have helped those who may not have been able to afford to buy a ticket to join in all the fun. A spokesperson said: “We are grateful for funding support from the Fairer Falkirk School Holiday Fund and David Morton (Larbert) Ltd to help us offer free pantomime tickets to children and families in our area who are currently living in poverty.”