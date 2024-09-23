The cast of Project Theatre's production of Sister Act Jr. (Pics: Michael Gillen)The cast of Project Theatre's production of Sister Act Jr. (Pics: Michael Gillen)
The cast of Project Theatre's production of Sister Act Jr. (Pics: Michael Gillen)

In pictures: Project Theatre's Sister Act Jr at Grangemouth Town Hall

By Fiona Dobie
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 08:58 BST
Members of Project Theatre’s senior company wowed audiences with their production of Sister Act Jr at the weekend.

The team staged three performances of the musical – based on the hit 90s film and Broadway show – at Grangemouth Town Hall on Friday and Saturday.

Disco diva Deloris Van Cartier found herself hiding in a convent after witnessing a murder. Disguised as a nun she found herself at odds with the rigid lifestyle and the uptight Mother Superior.

However, she put her talents to good use, inspiring the choir and breathing new life into the church.

Although her good work ends up blowing her cover and the gang are after her again – but this time they must face the whole sisterhood.

Once again it was a great production performed by the young cast, who are all between the ages of 12 and 18.

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the show and our review of the production can be found here.

The young cast of Project Theatre's senior youth theatre took to the stage at Grangemouth Town Hall on Friday and Saturday with their production based on the 1992 film and Broadway musical.

1. Sister Act Jr

The young cast of Project Theatre's senior youth theatre took to the stage at Grangemouth Town Hall on Friday and Saturday with their production based on the 1992 film and Broadway musical. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Deloris Van Cartier (Isla McIntosh) discovers her boyfriend Curtis isn't quite as generous as she'd initially thought.

2. Sister Act Jr

Deloris Van Cartier (Isla McIntosh) discovers her boyfriend Curtis isn't quite as generous as she'd initially thought. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Deloris (Isla McIntosh) belts out 'Fabulous, Baby!' with the support of the PT cast.

3. Sister Act Jr

Deloris (Isla McIntosh) belts out 'Fabulous, Baby!' with the support of the PT cast. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The role of Deloris was first made famous by Whoopi Goldberg in the hit 90s film.

4. Sister Act Jr

The role of Deloris was first made famous by Whoopi Goldberg in the hit 90s film. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page