In pictures: Project Theatre's Sister Act Jr at Grangemouth Town Hall

The team staged three performances of the musical – based on the hit 90s film and Broadway show – at Grangemouth Town Hall on Friday and Saturday.

Disco diva Deloris Van Cartier found herself hiding in a convent after witnessing a murder. Disguised as a nun she found herself at odds with the rigid lifestyle and the uptight Mother Superior.

However, she put her talents to good use, inspiring the choir and breathing new life into the church.

Although her good work ends up blowing her cover and the gang are after her again – but this time they must face the whole sisterhood.

Once again it was a great production performed by the young cast, who are all between the ages of 12 and 18.

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the show and our review of the production can be found here.

Sister Act Jr The young cast of Project Theatre's senior youth theatre took to the stage at Grangemouth Town Hall on Friday and Saturday with their production based on the 1992 film and Broadway musical.

Sister Act Jr Deloris Van Cartier (Isla McIntosh) discovers her boyfriend Curtis isn't quite as generous as she'd initially thought.

Sister Act Jr Deloris (Isla McIntosh) belts out 'Fabulous, Baby!' with the support of the PT cast.