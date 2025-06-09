In pictures: Project Theatre bring an ogre's story to life in Shrek the Musical Jr

Members of the junior section of local arts company Project Theatre entertained audiences at the Bo’ness Road venue from Thursday to Saturday with their fantastic performances of Shrek the Musical Jr.

Based on the Oscar-winning smash hit film and the Broadway musical, this was a wonderfully fun and entertaining piece of theatre which left audiences with a smile on their faces and a spring in their step.

Everyone’s favourite ogre – played brilliantly by Calvin Smith – is unhappy when he discovers a load of fairytale characters descending on his swamp after they have been evicted from Duloc by Lord Farquaad (Iona Scott).

In a bid to get his swamp back Shrek heads to Duloc to confront Farquaad. On the way he meets Donkey – the incredibly funny Kai Morris – who becomes an unusual companion on his journey.

Lord Farquaad gives Shrek an opportunity to win back his swamp – but to do so he must rescue a princess from a tower guarded by a dragon.

Determined to get back to his peaceful life, the ogre takes on the challenge to save the princess, who herself has a very big secret.

It’s a story of adventure, romance and a powerful message of acceptance.

The cast put on a terrific show filling the venue with laughter. Calvin (Shrek) and Kai (Donkey) were a perfect pairing in terms of nailing the humour of this musical.

Amelia Michie, as Princess Fiona, took on the royal role with confidence and sass.

Special mention too for Fern Waddell as the funny Pinocchio; Lily Henderson as the dragon and Iona Scott as Lord Farquaad.

Musical highlights included the full cast’s ‘Story of My Life’ and the upbeat ‘Freak Flag’. The trio of ‘Fiona’s’ put in a strong performance of ‘I Know It’s Today’ and Lily Henderson’s rendition of ‘Forever’ in the dragon’s lair was great.

The upbeat finale duet from Calvin and Amelia was the perfect way to finish ahead of the full cast classic ‘I’m a Believer’.

The sets were creative and worked well with the imaginative and colourful costumes. Special mention in this department must go to Lord Farquaad’s shortness, and the inclusion of the dragon puppet alongside Lily’s sparkly costume.

This was a fantastic production under the guidance of director Kirsty Mather, musical director Samantha Niven and choreographer Samya Gurung.

The cast should be proud of their performances in this latest show-stopping production from the Project Theatre team.

Cast (in order of appearance): Storyteller 1 – Lacey Donnelly; Storyteller 2 – Lucy Meikle; Storyteller 3 – Sophie Gow; Mama Ogre – Eyvie Rae; Papa Ogre – Sonny Bennie; Little Ogre – Robyn Hay; Shrek – Calvin Smith; Captain of the Guards – Lottie Chinnock; Pinocchio – Fern Waddell; Donkey – Kai Morris; Lord Farquaad – Iona Scott; Gingy – Mollie Stokes; Young Fiona – Layla Cameron; Teen Fiona – Poppy Marshall; Princess Fiona – Amelia Michie; Dragon – Lily Henderson; Dwarf – Mya McAlpine; Big Bad Wolf – Jonah Duncan; Pig 1 – Kobi Gurung; Pig 2 – Hannah Waddell; Pig 3 – Gemma Tattersall; Peter Pan – Adam McReath; Ugly Duckling – Jessica Quirk; Mama Bear – Ellie Gow; Papa Bear – Ramsay Shankland; Baby Bear – Niamh Nolan; Witch – Katie McCrimmon; Guards, Fairytale Creatures, Woodland Creatures, Knights, Dragon Puppeteers – Aileigh Frendo, Arianna Moore, Austin Anderson, Charlotte Flynn, Daniel Fish, Emma Drent, Jessica Dickson, Kyle Russell, Rose Hall, Sapna Pantony; Dancers – Lucy Brown, Kaycey-Anne Cameron, Ella Campbell, Jessica May Crow, Elodie Finn, Flora Graham, Hannah Guthrie, Elise Pringle, Kara Richardson and Zoe Spence.

