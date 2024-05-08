In pictures: Larbert Musical Theatre's colourful production of Priscilla Queen of the Desert

Priscilla Queen of the Desert is also an opportunity to see some fine acting, particularly from Iain Davidson as Bernadette, in the stage version of the film that has been around for almost 30 years.

But despite the passage of time, it highlights how there is still bigotry from a minority of people against anyone who they perceive to not conform.

The storyline sees us following three drag queens as they journey across the Australian Outback from Sydney to Alice Springs in a tour bus that they have named Priscilla, along the way encountering various groups and individuals.

Tick, who goes by the stage name Mitzi, encourages the others to come with him to perform at the casino run by his estranged wife Marion (Claire Coyne) – although he doesn’t admit their connection straight away.

He also fails to mention they have a child Benji – take a bow Sonny Bennie, a Carronshore Primary pupil who has never appeared on stage before but despite having to wait until near the end for his moment in the spotlight, gave a great performance on opening night.

John Coe as Tick once again gave an assured performance, mixing the right amount of comedy and sincerity into the role to hold the audience’s attention throughout.

Joshua Fleming’s portrayal of drag queen Felicia was wonderfully over the top and he appeared to revel in the role with his great singing and dance moves.

But for me and I’m sure the rest of the audience, the star of the show was Iain Davidson as transgender woman Bernadette. His wonderful singing voice and strong acting, delivered comedy and pathos in equal measure. He was working with a great script but his delivery of the one-liners, particularly when putting down Felicia, was spot on.

Larbert stalwart Stewart Borthwick appears in this show as Bob, the mechanic who offers to help the drag queens when their bus breaks down in the outback. He immediately connects with Bernadette and the pair give us a mixture of comedy and sincerity as they struggle with their feelings.

There’s not a lot that can be said about Bob’s mail order bride Cynthia or her tricks in a family newspaper, suffice to say that Jennifer Kay Brisbane throws her all into the high octane performance.

The three singing Divas – Chloe Kennedy, Sophie Fairgrieve and Chiara Vezzani – may not have any script to deliver, but their singing and stage presence is central to this non-stop production.

Priscilla Queen of the Desert is a musical feast of disco classics: everything from opening number It’s Raining Men to Boogie Wonderland, with lots more in between.

During the full cast numbers – and there are many – the stage can look a bit crowded, particularly given some of the over the top costumes which bring even more glitter to this production – but credit to choreographer Yolande Borthwick for ensuring it all goes smoothly.

She’s joined in the production team by director Derek D.Easton and musical director Jan Cunningham who all deserve credit for this energetic show.

My only gripe, and it’s no criticism of the cast, but there are times when it is difficult to make out the performers over the live band. I’m not sure if it is the Dobbie Hall acoustics as I’ve noticed it with other productions here, or if the cast mics need to be turned up, but it’s a shame to be struggling to hear this great script.

Priscilla Queen of the Desert runs at the Dobbie Hall, Larbert, until Saturday.

Cast: Divas – Chloe Kennedy, Sophie Fairgrieve, Chiara Vezzani; Miss Understanding – Michael Coyne; Tick/Mitzi – John Coe; Bernadette – Iain Davidson; Adam/Felicia – Joshua Fleming; Marion – Claire Coyne; Shirley – Lucy Andrew; Bob – Stewart Borthwick; Cynthia – Jennifer Kay Brisbane; Benji – Sonny Bennie.

Disco Dollies – Louise Brown, Lynsey Craig, Elaine Campbell-Swan, Emily Ferguson, Kirsten McConnachie, Samantha McKinlay, Samantha Niven, Megan O’Neill, Karyn Russell and Lorna Zanre.

Ensemble – Tracy Allan, Yolande Borthwick, Esther Coyne, Charlotte D’Alby, Kim Dickenson, Gillian Docherty, Christopher Duncan, Carole Fleming, Yvonne Kelly, Claire Gentles, Dani Gibson, Jillian Govan, Dale Henry, Julie Jack, Christine Jenkins, Misha Landsman, Ashleigh Maitland, Jamie McArthur, Robyn McKinnon, Evie McGrandles, Margaret Nolan, Norman Robb, Fiona Rosser, Lewis Rosser, Robbie Scotland, Liz Wilson and Lorna Zanre.

