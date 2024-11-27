In pictures: Join Larbert Musical Theatre for their 2024 pantomime Sleeping Beauty

The opening night audience in the Dobbie Hall was appreciative of another great production – and what’s not to like about this pantomime, once again written by Daniel Baillie and Derek D. Easton.

It’s got goodies, baddies, singing, dancing and humour by the bucket load, in fact, everything the traditional panto should deliver, but add to that lots of local references – particularly during the 1970’s scene – as well as topical asides, and you’ve got a couple of hours of great entertainment.

Derek D. Easton also directs alongside Yolanda Borthwick, as well as starring as Nanny Dolly, this panto’s dame, and he has the audience enraptured from the moment he sets a foot on the stage.

Starring alongside him as the cheeky chap, Chester the Jester, is Stewart Borthwick and this pair make the perfect double act as they feed each other lines, and more than a few double entendres to bring a smile to all ages enjoying the show.

The panto is based on the traditional fairytale where the wicked witch casts a spell on the baby Princess Aurora. When she pricks her finger on the eve of her 18th birthday, she falls asleep for 100 years only to be rescued by a kiss from her one true love, Prince Michael.

In a repeat of last year’s leading roles, Jennifer Brisbane once again stars as the female lead, while Claire Coyne is principal boy, and both deliver strong singing and acting performances.

But a special mention for this year’s baddies: Tracy Allan is a terrific witch with just the right amount of menace, while Jamie McArthur makes a convincing nasty prime minister. And didn’t the audience love this pair, who they were happy to boo whenever they appeared on stage.

Out to thwart the evil pair are the good fairies, Greer Robertson, Chloe Gibson and Sophie Fairgrieve, who sprinkle their brand of magic and mayhem to the proceedings.

Aurora’s parents, the king and queen, played by John Coe and Dani Gibson, ably complete the leading roles in the talented cast.

There were some great stage effects, including pyrotechnics, but I’m not going to give too much away and spoil the surprise for all those going along to enjoy this show.

There’s also lots of opportunity to join in the fun as the seasoned performers in the cast interact with the audience and get everyone singing along.

Take a bow Larbert Musical Theatre for another Christmas cracker.

*Sleeping Beauty is on nightly till Saturday, November 30 at the Dobbie Hall with two Saturday matinees.

Cast: Nanny Dolly – Derek D. Easton; Chester the Jester – Stewart Borthwick; Princess Aurora – Jennifer Brisbane; Prince Michael – Claire Coyne; King Rollo – John Coe; The Queen – Dani Gibson; The Witch – Tracy Allan; The Prime Minister – Jamie McArthur; Fairy Stardust – Greer Robertson; Fairy Flora – Chloe Gibson; Fairy Claribel – Sophie Fairgrieve.

Villagers – Yolanda Borthwick, Louise Brown, Elaine Campbell-Swan, Lynsey Craig, Jeanna Connell, Gillian Docherty, Emily Ferguson, Angela Fox, Claire Gentles, Amy Gallacher, Daley Henry, Christine Jenkins, Yvonne Kelly, Samantha McKinlay, Robyn McKinnon, Kirsten McConnachie, Ashleigh Maitland, Megan O’Neill, Margaret Nolan, Norman Robb, Fiona Rosser, Lewis Rosser, Karyn Russell, Brenna Somerville, Esther Trevis, Liz Wilson and Lorna Zanre.

