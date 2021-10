The Grangemouth-based group was welcomed on stage on Friday and Saturday by a capacity crowd and put on stirring displays of the classic tale.

The shows marked the first time theatregoers were allowed inside FTH since the coronavirus pandemic hit the UK last March.

Below you can browse through our gallery of photographs of the cast in action.

1. In Pictures: Falkirk Town Hall audiences lap up The Addams Family performances Project Theatre performed The Addams Family at Falkirk Town Hall on October 1 and 2 - the first live shows at the venue since the start of the Covid pandemic. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

