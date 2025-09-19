In pictures: Falkirk Operatic's 'memorable' production of Sunshine on Leith

The stirring music of The Proclaimers is intertwined throughout the show now running at the Dobbie Hall and, as one audience member commented, “you forget that you knew and loved so many of their songs”.

But you need more than great songs and a good script which, despite when it was written, still resonates.

You need six strong actors with great voices to take on the leading roles, along with an enthusiastic company to join in the singing and dancing, to make it a memorable production – and that’s exactly what Falkirk Operatic served up at Thursday’s opening night.

From curtain up and the emotive Sky Takes the Soul to the lively finale of 500 Miles, this was amateur musical theatre at its best and kept the audience entertained throughout.

All the leads deserved the rousing applause they received for their efforts.

For those who don’t know the storyline – where have you been? – it centres on two friends from Leith, “not Edinburgh”, returning home from their stint in the Army.

But what are Ally (Chris Cairns) and Davy (Andrew Tasker) hoping to find back home? For Ally it's love and marriage with Davy’s sister Liz ( Louise Stephenson), while Davy wants a future but he’s not just sure what that involves – until he meets his sister’s nursing colleague Yvonne (Lesley Kettles).

However, as many know, the path of true love never runs smoothly and makes for a tense proposal scene when Ally pops the question.

The pair also start work in a call centre which gives the company an opportunity to showcase the great song and dance number, Throw the ‘R’ Away.

But back to romance, the two young couples’ love stories are against a backdrop of Davy and Liz’s parents, Rab and Jean celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary.

However, the special occasion doesn’t end well when Jean finds out about Rab’s daughter Eilidh (Elaine Dawson) from a fling over 27 years ago that he never knew existed until a few days earlier.

His plea that he was going to tell her didn't wash and she storms off. However, it does cue the great number with Jean and her cleaner colleagues at the Scottish Parliament, including friend Hazel (Susan McFarlane), of Should Have Been Loved.

Rab’s cardiac arrest as he attempts to woe Jean back provides one of the show’s highlights when Jean sings the title number Sunshine on Leith as she sits by his bed in a hospital ward. A stunning performance from Carol Sutherland.

While Rab and Jean reunite and Eilidh is welcomed into the family, Davy and Yvonne also cement their future life together and Liz heads off to her dream job in the United States, all isn’t sunshine and roses for Ally, who decides to rejoin the Army.

The staging of Letter From America is another highlight – there were so many in this production – with the singing giving goosebumps as the cast were literally in the audience.

A shout out to director Gavin Orr and choreographer Carlie-Anne Spowart – did I spot a cameo appearance by this pair? – and musical director Lynn Anderson for all their hard work which has certainly paid off.

Sunshine on Leith is at the Dobbie Hall until tomorrow (Saturday) when there is also a matinee. Don't miss it.

Cast: Davy - Andrew Tasker; Ally – Chris Cairns; Liz – Louise Stephenson; Yvonne - Lesley Kettles; Rab – Will Speirs; Jean – Carol Sutherland; Eilidh – Elaine Dawson; Hazel – Susan McFarlane; Innes – Chris Hogg; Andy – Dylan Allison; Moira – Catriona McPhail; Karen – Catriona Turk; Carol – Kim Fraser; Barmen – Rob Mcdermott; Instructor – Victoria Davies; Doctor – Pauline Darnbrough; Busker – Lisa Wright; Wedding singer – Claire Wright; Celebrity chef – Ruth Fisher; Cleaner one – Niamh Brooks; Cleaner two – Liz Wilson; Ensemble – Rebecca Bartlett, Sandra Byrne, Elizabeth Donald, Jennifer Hughes, Lindsey Spowage, Victoria Wallace, Niamh Wallace, Robert Wardrop, Nicolas Waugh.

Five members of Falkirk Operatic Society have received NODA long service awards. They are: Elizabeth Woodford – 60 years; Lorna Wallace – 50 years; Andrew Tasker – 25 years; Jennifer Hughes – 20 years; and Dylan Allison – five years. Congratulations to all.

