In pictures: Falkirk Operatic curtain up on Shrek the Musical

Finally raising the curtain on their production of Shrek the Musical are members of Falkirk Operatic Society.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:27 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 11:28 BST

With the closure of Falkirk Town Hall earlier this year the company had to find a new home for their show and that’s been secured at St Mungo’s High School.

Opening night is tonight, Tuesday, April 11 with curtain up at 7.30pm and it runs until Saturday with a matinee at 2pm as well as the evening performance.

Photographer Alan Murray went along to the dress rehearsal to see what we can all expect.

The principals of Falkirk Operatic's production of Shrek the Musical, left to right, Grant Scott-Johnson as Donkey, Ann Rice as Fiona, Ray O'Sullivan as Lord Farquaad and Darren Tasker as Shrek.

1. Shrek the Musical

The principals of Falkirk Operatic's production of Shrek the Musical, left to right, Grant Scott-Johnson as Donkey, Ann Rice as Fiona, Ray O'Sullivan as Lord Farquaad and Darren Tasker as Shrek.

If you want to see a talking pig then head along to Shrek the Musical

2. Shrek the Musical

If you want to see a talking pig then head along to Shrek the Musical

Darren Tasker looking a little green as the star of Shrek the Musical

3. Shrek the Musical

Darren Tasker looking a little green as the star of Shrek the Musical

Lots of colourful characters will be appearing on stage

4. Shrek the Musical

Lots of colourful characters will be appearing on stage

