In pictures: Falkirk Operatic curtain up on Shrek the Musical
Finally raising the curtain on their production of Shrek the Musical are members of Falkirk Operatic Society.
With the closure of Falkirk Town Hall earlier this year the company had to find a new home for their show and that’s been secured at St Mungo’s High School.
Opening night is tonight, Tuesday, April 11 with curtain up at 7.30pm and it runs until Saturday with a matinee at 2pm as well as the evening performance.
Photographer Alan Murray went along to the dress rehearsal to see what we can all expect.
