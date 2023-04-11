In pictures: Falkirk Operatic curtain up on Shrek the Musical

Finally raising the curtain on their production of Shrek the Musical are members of Falkirk Operatic Society.

With the closure of Falkirk Town Hall earlier this year the company had to find a new home for their show and that’s been secured at St Mungo’s High School.

Opening night is tonight, Tuesday, April 11 with curtain up at 7.30pm and it runs until Saturday with a matinee at 2pm as well as the evening performance.

Photographer Alan Murray went along to the dress rehearsal to see what we can all expect.

1 . Shrek the Musical The principals of Falkirk Operatic's production of Shrek the Musical, left to right, Grant Scott-Johnson as Donkey, Ann Rice as Fiona, Ray O'Sullivan as Lord Farquaad and Darren Tasker as Shrek. Photo: Credit Image: Alan Murray Photog Photo Sales

2 . Shrek the Musical If you want to see a talking pig then head along to Shrek the Musical Photo: Credit Image: Alan Murray Photog Photo Sales

3 . Shrek the Musical Darren Tasker looking a little green as the star of Shrek the Musical Photo: Credit Image: Alan Murray Photog Photo Sales

4 . Shrek the Musical Lots of colourful characters will be appearing on stage Photo: Credit Image: Alan Murray Photog Photo Sales