In pictures: Big Bad Wolf's School of Rock from Falkirk Town Hall

Big Bad Wolf Children’s Theatre Company has been delighting audiences at Falkirk Town Hall with their production of School of Rock.

By Jill Buchanan
5 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 3:55pm

The musical, centred on an American prep school, has lots of high energy dance routines and some strong signing performances from all the talented cast.

There’s still time to catch the show – the last ever production at Falkirk Town Hall – but for now here’s a selection of shots of the youngsters on stage.

1. School of Rock

The cast of Big Bad Wolf's 2023 production of School of Rock

Photo: Michael Gillen

2. School of Rock

Lochlan Black as Dewey Finn shares his love of rock music with the Horace Green pupils

Photo: Michael Gillen

3. School of Rock

Katie Walker as Summer Hathaway in the spotlight

Photo: Michael Gillen

4. School of Rock

Dewy Finn struggles to fit in with the teaching staff at Horace Green

Photo: Michael Gillen

