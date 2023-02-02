In pictures: Big Bad Wolf's School of Rock from Falkirk Town Hall
Big Bad Wolf Children’s Theatre Company has been delighting audiences at Falkirk Town Hall with their production of School of Rock.
The musical, centred on an American prep school, has lots of high energy dance routines and some strong signing performances from all the talented cast.
There’s still time to catch the show – the last ever production at Falkirk Town Hall – but for now here’s a selection of shots of the youngsters on stage.
