Here's how to get tickets for Larbert Musical Theatre's panto, Sleeping Beauty
It’s not long till panto time is here … oh yes it is!
Members of Larbert Musical Theatre are busy rehearsing for their production next month of Sleeping Beauty.
The pantomime takes place at the Dobbie Hall in Larbert from Tuesday, November 26 to Saturday, November 30.
Curtain up will be nightly from Tuesday to Friday at 7.30pm.
On the Saturday, by popular demand, there will be three performances – oh yes there will! – at 10am, 2.30pm and 7.30pm/
The production is being billed as a performance of “magic, mayhem, and mischief” as the talented cast whisk their audience back to the land of fairytales that we all love.
