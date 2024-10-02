Here's how to get tickets for Larbert Musical Theatre's panto, Sleeping Beauty

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 2nd Oct 2024, 09:16 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2024, 09:17 BST
It’s not long till panto time is here … oh yes it is!

Members of Larbert Musical Theatre are busy rehearsing for their production next month of Sleeping Beauty.

The pantomime takes place at the Dobbie Hall in Larbert from Tuesday, November 26 to Saturday, November 30.

Curtain up will be nightly from Tuesday to Friday at 7.30pm.

Larbert Musical Theatre members are busy rehearsing panto Sleeping Beauty. Pic: Michael GillenLarbert Musical Theatre members are busy rehearsing panto Sleeping Beauty. Pic: Michael Gillen


On the Saturday, by popular demand, there will be three performances – oh yes there will! – at 10am, 2.30pm and 7.30pm/

Tickets are £12 with £10 for concessions and you can get them here.

The production is being billed as a performance of “magic, mayhem, and mischief” as the talented cast whisk their audience back to the land of fairytales that we all love.

