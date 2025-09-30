Here's how to enjoy one-man show Uncle Vincent at Bo'ness theatre

Lovers of theatre and art are in for a treat this weekend when a new one-man show comes to Bo’ness.

The production at the Barony Theatre shines a light on an unknown side to Vincent van Gogh.

When Vincent died at the age of 37, shortly followed by his brother Theo, it was left to Theo’s widow Jo to not only raise her child and make ends meet as a single mother in late 19th century France but also carry on her brother in law’s legacy.

“If it weren’t for Jo then Vincent van Gogh probably wouldn’t be the world famous artist he is today”, says Philip Kingscott, who’s producing and performing the play with his company Peapod Productions. “When myself and writer Rebekah King started researching the story we came across Jo and her son Vincent Willem, who later founded Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum. We decided to tell the story from Vincent Willem’s perspective, his mother has just died and he has to take on the enormous task of dealing with this vast collection of paintings, drawings and letters.

Philip Kingscott, who’s producing and performing in Uncle Vincent. Pic: Contributed

"Rebekah has skilfully weaved original letters from Vincent, Jo and other members of the family into the story to make a beautiful play. It’s about a great artist, but it’s also about grief and familial love.” The play opened to packed houses and rave reviews in Edinburgh last week and heads to The Barony as part of a Scottish tour going from Aberdeen all the way down to the Borders. Uncle Vincent will be at the Barony Theatre on Saturday, October 4 at 8pm. Tickets are £12 each and available on the door or in advance from Eventbrite.