Green glow in Grangemouth means audience delight as young stars shine in Oz
The green glow around Grangemouth has nothing to do with Ineos – the lights are shining brightly to mark the arrival of the new Young Portonian Theatre Company production of The Wizard of Oz.
The show, which runs from Wednesday, April 3 to Saturday, April 6, will let the audience join Dorothy and her best buds – Tin Man, Scarecrow, the bravery-impaired Lion and, of course, Toto – on a magical, action packed journey down the yellow brick road to the Emerald City to see that well known, wonderful warlock.
Young Portonian secretary Karen McCreadie said: “These are some of the most beloved literary characters of all time and our wonderfully talented cast have created a magical production of this iconic musical, and we can't wait to open the town hall doors to audiences in April.”
Songs and musical numbers await somewhere over the rainbow.
