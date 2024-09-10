Grangemouth's Project Theatre set to raise the roof with production of Sister Act Jr

Members of Project Theatre's senior youth theatre are preparing for their production of Sister Act Jr at Grangemouth Town Hall later this month. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Members of a local youth theatre will be taking their audiences on a trip to a convent when they bring their latest musical to life later this month.

Project Theatre’s senior youth theatre are preparing to take to the stage at Grangemouth Town Hall with their production of Sister Act Jr. and everyone’s welcome to join them.

Based on the 1992 film and Tony-nominated Broadway musical, Sister Act Jr is a feel-good musical comedy that will have audiences on their feet.

Disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder and is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won’t be found – a convent.

She finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle of a nun and the uptight Mother Superior.

Using her disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community – however she blows her cover too.

Soon the gang is giving chase, only to find them up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood.

The young cast of Project Theatre will be bringing the musical to Grangemouth Town Hall on Friday, September 20 and Saturday, September 21.

It follows on from the success of their show – Fame Jr in 2023 – and they are excited to be getting back onto the stage in front of the local audience.

Featuring gospel music, outrageous dancing and a moving story, audiences are in for a treat with this latest production.

Performances are at 7.30pm on the Friday and Saturday nights, as well as a 2pm matinee on the Saturday.

Tickets are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/projecttheatre/project-theatre-presents-sister-act-jr/e-eevvzv