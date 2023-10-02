Grangemouth's Project Theatre production of Fame Jr in pictures

Audiences at Grangemouth Town Hall could be forgiven for thinking they’d stepped back in time at the weekend.

For the venue’s stage was transformed into New York’s High School of Performing Arts back in the 1980s through the latest production from youth theatre company, Project Theatre.

The company’s senior cast impressed audiences during three performances on Friday and Saturday with their version of Fame Jr.

Based on the popular film, television series and stage show, the production followed a diverse group of students during the final years of the performing arts school. They committed to four years of gruelling artistic and academic study, taking audiences on their journey in this coming of age story.

With a high-energy modern pop score, including the title track Fame, it’s an emotional ride for those in the crowd.

Fame Jr was directed by Jamie O’Rourke, with Tracy Gilland as musical director and choreographer Zoe Thomson. It’s Project Theatre’s latest production at Grangemouth Town Hall which came to fruition after a lot of hard work from all members of the company.

A bucket collection by the Project Theatre team at the end of the performances was raising money for Maggie’s Forth Valley.

Cast in order of appearance: Lambchops – Zuzanna Lyczek; Miss Sherman – Bobbie-Jo Marston; Goody – Holly Hutchison; Joe – Emma Menzies; Mabel – Sophie Gilland; Carmen – Carice Baillie; Serena – Isla McIntosh; Schlomo – Amelia Clem; Nick – Lauren Fish; Tyrone – Cohen Gurung; Mr. Myers – Lori Whetham; Ms. Bell – Becca Tait; Mr Sheinkopf – Hayleigh Gilland; Iris – Samya Gurung. Featured Dancers: Alex Kilpatrick, Anna Stewart, Ava McGowan, Caitlin Lee, Macy Davidson, Sophie Tamlin-Young, Valerie Wyzgowski, Zuzanna Lyczek. Featured Singer: Erin Mackintosh & Actor: Roni Sneddon.

Creative & Production Team: Director - Jamie O’Rourke; Musical Director - Tracy Gilland; Choreographer - Zoe Thomson; Set Designer - Michelle Murray; Costume - Kirsty Tait.

Project Theatre's Fame Jr. The young cast on stage.

Project Theatre's Fame Jr. Grangemouth Town Hall was the stage for the youth theatre company's latest show.

Project Theatre's Fame Jr. The production is based on the popular hit film and musical.