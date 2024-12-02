Grangemouth's Project Theatre have two festive shows planned

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 20:21 BST
Updated 20th Dec 2024, 14:45 BST
Youngsters involved with a local musical theatre group have a very busy month.

Project Theatre Performing Arts, who now have their own studio in La Porte Precinct in Grangemouth, will be putting on two festive productions.

First up will be senior group with ‘Tis The Season which is billed as a fabulous festive concert and will be performed at Abbotsgrange Church this Saturday, December 7 with curtain up at 7.30pm.

Pictured are the cast of The Elf and Scrooge. Pic: Michael Gillenplaceholder image
Then it is the turn of those starring in the junior production of The Elf and Scrooge which will have three performances at Grangemouth Town Hall.

One will be at 10am on Thursday, December 19 which is for schools – and is already sold out.

This will be followed by two shows on Saturday, December 21, one at 2pm and the other at 7pm.

It has been written and is directed by Jamie O’Rourke and Kirsty Mather.

