Following the success of the junior section’s production of Matilda Jr earlier this year, the senior members of the Project Theatre family are bringing their version of Fame Jr. to the Grangemouth stage on Friday and Saturday.

Members of the senior youth theatre, who are between the ages of 12 and 18, are gonna live forever and learn how to fly – high as they tread the boards for the show which features a high energy contemporary pop score and a touching coming-of-age story.

Based on the hit film, television series and stage show, Fame JR is set during the last years of New York’s celebrated High School for the Performing Arts in the early 1980s. Follow the story of a diverse group of students who commit to four years of gruelling artistic and academic work as the show explores the issues that confront many young people today.

Members of Project Theatre's senior youth theatre are set to fly high with their production of Fame JR at Grangemouth Town Hall. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

This local production is once again directed by Jamie O’Rourke, with Tracy Gilland as musical director and choreographer Zoe Thomson.

Project Theatre is this year supporting Maggie’s Forth Valley as its charity partner and members will be doing a bucket collection for the charity at the end of this weekend’s shows.

There’s no time to rest for the young Project Theatre members as following this week’s performances they turn their attentions to focus on their panto for December – A-Lad-In Falkirk – before looking ahead to next year’s junior and senior youth theatre productions.