Grangemouth dance school marks ten year anniversary with summer spectacular
The talented youngsters of Grangemouth’s DNC dance school have been dubbed “superstars” after another high energy performance – in the school’s tenth year – saw them come up with their own routines to thrill the audience.
By James Trimble
Published 26th Jun 2023, 14:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 14:38 BST
The annual summer show once again took place at Bowhouse Community Centre, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth last Saturday.
DNC dance teacher Nicola Curwood said: "Team DNC are all superstars. Each year they get better and better and I am so very proud of each and every one of them – for their hard work, dedication and for sharing their love of dance with me."
Nicola singled out her assistant teacher Paige Mcginlay for praise, as well as the “wonderful backstage helpers” – including her mum.
Everyone was a superstar, but here are a few of the trophy winners from this year: Amber Curwood (Mini Street), April Anderson (Street Skills) Aiva Connor (Street Hustle) and Sara El Matari (Dancer of the Year).
Visit the Facebook page for more information.