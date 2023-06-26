Grangemouth dance school marks ten year anniversary with summer spectacular

The annual summer show once again took place at Bowhouse Community Centre, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth last Saturday.

DNC dance teacher Nicola Curwood said: "Team DNC are all superstars. Each year they get better and better and I am so very proud of each and every one of them – for their hard work, dedication and for sharing their love of dance with me."

Nicola singled out her assistant teacher Paige Mcginlay for praise, as well as the “wonderful backstage helpers” – including her mum.

DNC dance school enjoyed another tremendous summer show in 2023 - the school's tenth year (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Everyone was a superstar, but here are a few of the trophy winners from this year: Amber Curwood (Mini Street), April Anderson (Street Skills) Aiva Connor (Street Hustle) and Sara El Matari (Dancer of the Year).