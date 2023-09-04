Forth Valley date for Bruce Fummey's Stories of Scotland
With sold out shows in Australia and New Zealand behind him, Bruce is touring his show - Stories of Scotland - at home bringing his own style of crass but self-deprecating, educational silliness to Stirling next week.
He will play Macrobert Arts Centre in Stirling on Friday, September 15.
Bruce takes audiences on a journey with his Scottish historical stand-up from the origins of humanity to the ingenuity of Scottish inventors with stops along the way to peek at the people who made Scotland and their inevitable conflict with their neighbours.
If you’re familiar with Bruce’s YouTube channel you will have heard him telling stories from Scotland’s history on each Saturday morning’s upload, where he aims to relate history in story form. Some stories are sad, some thoughtful and some told with a cheeky smile. His live show takes the latter to the next level.
Bruce, a former teacher, said: “It’s incredible the number of opportunities that came my way as a result of the recent pandemic. I was a tour guide during the day and a stand-up comic at night. Covid made both jobs unviable, so I started making YouTube videos. I had no idea that they would take off and I’d end up in film and television. In spite of that, the best thing in the world is still doing live stand-up and teaching folk the history of the country I love along the way.”