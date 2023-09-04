With sold out shows in Australia and New Zealand behind him, Bruce is touring his show - Stories of Scotland - at home bringing his own style of crass but self-deprecating, educational silliness to Stirling next week.

He will play Macrobert Arts Centre in Stirling on Friday, September 15.

Bruce takes audiences on a journey with his Scottish historical stand-up from the origins of humanity to the ingenuity of Scottish inventors with stops along the way to peek at the people who made Scotland and their inevitable conflict with their neighbours.

Bruce Fummey brings his live show, Stories from Scotland to the Macrobert Arts Centre in Stirling next week. (Pic: Blake Armstrong)

If you’re familiar with Bruce’s YouTube channel you will have heard him telling stories from Scotland’s history on each Saturday morning’s upload, where he aims to relate history in story form. Some stories are sad, some thoughtful and some told with a cheeky smile. His live show takes the latter to the next level.