The young cast of Falkirk Youth Theatre are performing Footloose! on Friday and Saturday. (Pictures: Cameron Leask)

In the company’s last production on the FTH stage before its closure early next year, the 50 strong cast of youngsters bring to life the story based on the 1984 film of the same name starring Kevin Bacon.

City boy Ren has to move to a rural backwater in America where dancing is banned.

All hell breaks out as Ren refuses to conform and soon has the whole town up on its feet.

As well as some incredible performances from the young cast, the musical has a fantastic soundtrack featuring classic 80s hits including ‘Holding Out for a Hero’, ‘Almost Paradise’, ‘Let’s Hear it for the Boy’ and of course the unforgettable title track, Footloose.

Tickets are still available for performances, which take place on Friday, November 25 (7.30pm) and Saturday, November 26 (2pm and 7.30pm).

This show is a real feel good night out that’s fun and uplifting.

The talented local youngsters, who are all aged between seven and 18, would love for you to join them and help their last production on the current town hall stage be one they’ll never forget.

The production is the company's last on the current Falkirk Town Hall stage before it closes early next year.

To book tickets, priced £12/£10 call (01324) 506850 or visit www.falkirkleisureandculture.org

The cast: Ren McCormick – Roan Buckham, Ethel McCormick – Jessica Mackie, Reverend Shaw Moore – Ross Cunningham, Vi Moore – Jessica Stirling, Ariel Moore – Ailish Ogilvie, Lulu Warnicker – Katie Griffiths, Wes Warnicker – Orson Kerr, Coach Rose Dunbar – Jaye LeHardy, Eleanor Dunbar – Nicole Sawicz, Rusty – Brogan Buckham, Urleen – Erin Henderson, Wendy-Jo – Bayley Welsh, Chuch Cranston – Ruaridh Tyrie-Sinclair, Lyle – Seumas Cross, Travis – Ruaridh Divers, Betty Blast – Isla Campbell, Willard Hewitt – Christopher Watkins, Principal Harriet Clark – Katie Mackay, Jeter – Alfie Taylor, Bickle – Sophie Averley, Garvin – Bailey Howarth, Cowboy Bob – Jack Kitchen, Cop – Luke Callaghan. Church choir/town council – Abbie Cross, Luisa Wilson, Katie Smith, Rebecca Lees, Nicole Sawicz, Maddie O’Rourke, Lucy Torrance, Katie Mackay, Orla Chambers, Jessica Harrower, Ethan Risk. Line dancers – Eilidh Blyth, Kate McIntyre, Georgia Forsyth, Anna Juner, Heather Davidson, Caitlin Love. Girl Gets Around Group – Macy Dale, Isla Campbell, Katie Laird, Isla Brown, Katie McNaught. Mama Says group – Luke Callaghan, Faye Campbell, Ciara Watson, Jaye LeHardy, Kate McIntyre.