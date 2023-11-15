Talented youngsters are taking part in last-minute rehearsals before their latest production takes to the stage.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The young cast of Falkirk Youth Theatre will be presenting Godspell at Bo’ness Town Hall on Friday and Saturday, November 24 and 25.

Curtain up is at 7.30pm both evenings with a 2pm matinee on the Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Schwartz's Godspell 2012 is a revival of the original stage show which took the world by storm back in the early 1970s.

Final rehearsals are underway for Falkirk Youth Theatre's production of Godspell. Pic: Alan Murray Falkirk Youth Theatre Godspell; 12/11/2023; Bo'ness; Town Hall;

The production sees a small group of people help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and a hefty dose of comic timing.

An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus' life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus' messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.