Falkirk Youth Theatre: Join young cast for their production of Godspell
The young cast of Falkirk Youth Theatre will be presenting Godspell at Bo’ness Town Hall on Friday and Saturday, November 24 and 25.
Curtain up is at 7.30pm both evenings with a 2pm matinee on the Saturday.
Stephen Schwartz's Godspell 2012 is a revival of the original stage show which took the world by storm back in the early 1970s.
The production sees a small group of people help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and a hefty dose of comic timing.
An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus' life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus' messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.
