Falkirk Youth Theatre head to Grangemouth Town Hall with The Addams Family – [email protected]

Youngsters from Falkirk Youth Theatre juniors are getting ready for curtain up on their latest production.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 13th Jun 2023, 14:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 14:32 BST

They will be performing The Addams Family – [email protected] in Grangemouth Town Hall on Friday and Saturday, June 15 and 16. The show begins each evening at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2pm.

The best-selling Broadway musical has been adapted for young performers. It tells the story of Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, who has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family whom her parents have never met. She confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before– keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

Tickets cost £10 and £8 for concessions.

