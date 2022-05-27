Falkirk Youth Theatre: Falkirk Town Hall performance of Seussical Jr

The youngest member of Falkirk Youth Theatre are looking forward to performing live this June with the fantastic Seussical Jr.

They will be appearing at Falkirk Town Hall next Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4. Performances will be nightly at 7.30pm and on the Saturday there will also be a matinee at 2pm

The show is perfect for the whole family, Seussical JR takes us into the world of Dr Seuss, where we revisit beloved characters including The Cat in the Hat played by Cavan Johnston, Horton the Elephant (Brianna Gunn), Gertrude McFuzz (Zoe Arnott), Lazy Mayzie (Faye Campbell), and JoJo (Isla Aitken).

Falkirk Youth Theatre rehearsing for their new show

During lockdown FYT members continued to be creative online with sessions in dance, drama, singing, costume design and film making.

Hazel Beattie, Falkirk Council’s arts development officer for performing arts, said: “However there were many happy faces in January when members could get back together in person and started rehearsals for the show. The group have been working hard and can’t wait to get on stage with these crazy characters and colourful costumes.”

Also taking part are: Holly Parke, Aysha Pollock, Fraser O’Donnell, Chloe Dey, Amy Bishop, Ruby Wren, Amy Yates, Sophie Pascall, Caitlin Love, Lauryn Watson, Abigail Setchfield, Orla Chambers, Yasmin Komorowski, Harrison Gardinier, Wilson Anderson, Claudia Foster, Hannah Foley, Skye Bell-Burn, Emily Armstrong, Ariana Bennett, Rose Cowan, Sophie Dickson, Mason Fox, Rosa Hepburn, Brooke Monument, Aliyah

Mustafa, Eden McComb, Bonnie McCulloch, Fraser O’Donnell, Gabby Radziszewska, Róisín Thomson, Nevin Woods, Chloe Yates, Izzi Anderson, Wilson Anderson, and Steven Laird.

Falkirk Youth Theatre continue rehearsals for Seussical Jr