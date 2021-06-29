Mr Stink will be brought to the outdoor stage at The Helix thanks to Heartbreak Productions. Pic: David Fawbert.

The Helix and Callendar Park will both be a stage for family friendly theatre productions in July now coronavirus restrictions have eased.

Heartbreak Productions will be bringing their outdoor theatre performances to the region during the school holidays.

The popular David Walliams story Mr Stink will be brought to life on the outdoor stage at The Helix on Wednesday, July 7, while Callendar Park will host Wonders of Grimm on Friday, July 16.

Join Heartbreak Productions for a different take on the Grimm fairytales at Callendar Park on July 16.

The events, run in conjunction with Falkirk Community Trust, will be operated with Covid-19 safety measures in place.

With Mr Stink, audiences are invited to celebrate Annabelle’s tenth birthday, hosted by everyone’s favourite MP candidate Janet Crumb.

Everyone is welcome – that is, everyone apart from Chloe’s particularly smelly new friend, Mr Stink..

One normal afternoon two restless souls unite on a park bench – lonely 12-year-old Chloe Crumb and an incredibly smelly homeless man.

Chloe's curiosity and kindness pave the way for this extraordinary and rewarding friendship that takes them to live television and Downing Street.

It’s a humorous and heart-warming tale.

Those attending Callendar Park on July 16 are sure of a big surprise with Wonder With Grimm.

It’s Grimm Night and the forest spirits are wandering abroad. Never heard of the Grimm? It used to live in the Black Forest, but now travels through forests across the UK looking for children’s voices to steal.

To prevent it from taking your voice you must tell it stories. Gather together to re-tell the stories from whence it took its name – the fairy tales of the Brothers Grimm.

But it would be very boring if we kept telling the same stories in the same way for hundreds of years.

Join Heartbreak productions for an evening of enchanting storytelling full of magic, puppetry and music as you enter the fantastical world of the Brothers Grimm with altered endings and a modern twist.

Wonder With Grimm is recommended for those aged six and over, while Mr Stink is recommended for those aged seven and over.

For both productions, which start at 6pm, remember to grab your picnic, dress for the weather and don’t forget to bring something to sit on.