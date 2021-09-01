Imagine Theatre’s Beauty And The Beast will feature a host of weel-kent faces as the venue looks forward to the return of the traditional Christmas show after missing out in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The curtain goes up in Friday, December 10 with shows running through until the 28th.

The panto features FTH favourites Barbara Bryceland, Scott Watson and Derek McGhie.

Poster for Beauty & The Beast

Barbara, who plays Fairy Fiona, is delighted to be back performing.

She said: “An audience of Falkirk bairns is second to none – they make so much noise we often struggle to hear ourselves on the stage.

“They know how to get involved and enjoy themselves.

“Beauty and the Beast is a firm favourite for me – it is the most magical panto of them all.”

Barbara Bryceland (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Scott Watson, who plays Wee Frankie McClunkey admitted missing out on 2020 was a big blow.

He added: “I can’t wait for the moment the curtain goes up on our first performance and we share a laugh or two with the audience.”

And the sound of boo-ing will be a joy for this year’s baddie, Derek McGhie.

Having played Abanazar in Aladdin and an Ugly Sister in Cinderella, he now takes on the role of Callum Kelpie, explaining: “He is a similar character to Gaston in the classic tale so although he is the baddie, I do get to play him with a bit of a swagger and a knowing wink.

“As the Falkirk audiences are never afraid to get involved in the action and make their feelings felt, I think he is going to be a lot of fun to play.”

Also appearing are Alex Robertson as Dame Moira McClunkey - it will be his FTH debut - Kim Shepherd as Belle and Sam Willison as Beast/Prince Angus.

Kim, who has been a stalwart of pantos in Fife in recent seasons, and said: “Belle is a great character! She isn’t afraid to be herself despite what other people think about her! “

With tickets on sale, behind the scenes plans are well advanced to ensure the show goes ahead safely for all on and off stage.

Lesley O’Hare, culture and libraries manager, said: “I’m delighted to be welcoming our audiences back to FTH Theatre and looking forward to seeing happy faces and hearing laughter as we once again experience the magic of panto and live theatre.

The schedule includes three special socially distanced performances with more spaces between groups of seats, and a limited capacity at these shows.

“We are still mindful of the duty of care to audiences and staff, so will be complying with the Scottish Government guidance as well as Test and Protect, hand sanitising stations and directional signage in place.

“We have also introduced enhanced cleaning procedures at the Theatre. We want as many people as possible to enjoy the panto and so, in addition to our relaxed performance, for 2021 - we have also introduced three socially distanced performances.

“There will be more space between groups of seats and limited capacity overall at these performance.”

Falkirk Community Trust staff will also contact customers who currently have tickets for last year’s cancelled performance to arrange a suitable transfer of tickets.

