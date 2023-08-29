News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk Operatic Society presents Rewinds as it turns back the clock on 120 years of music

Stepping back in time are the members of Falkirk Operatic Society as they prepare to celebrate a landmark anniversary.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 29th Aug 2023, 21:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 21:55 BST

The company is celebrating a remarkable 120 years of delighting audiences by presenting a cabaret showcasing some of its favourite songs.

Rewinds turns back the clock to some of the first performances by the society.The group of singers in 2023 will be covering songs from Gilbert & Sullivan, Carousel and Fiddler On The Roof” before fast forwarding to more modern Made In Dagenham. The numbers will feature duets and soloists, all rekindling memories and hopefully gaining new fans from their younger members.

A society spokesperson said: “Falkirk Operatic is an integral part of Falkirk's history as it is the oldest operatic society in the district. We are pleased to have the wonderful skills and talents of producer Amy Sutherland and musical director Jon-Luke Kirton.”

The cabaret is being held in Falkirk Trinity Church on Friday and Saturday, September 8 and 9, with curtain up at 7.30pm and also a matinee performance on Saturday at 2pm. Tickets are £12 and £8 for children. These can be purchased from society members, online falkirkoperatic.com/tickets or at the church prior to the curtain up.Society member taking part are: Dylan Allison, Niamh Brooks, Margaret Brown, Janet Cameron, Willie Cunningham, Victoria Davies, Elaine Dawson, Marion Dixon, Elizabeth Donald, Kim Fraser, Kyle Gordon, Jennifer Hughes, Grant-Scott Johnson, Nikki Johnstone, Susan McFarlane, Catriona Turk, Anne Rice, Amy Sutherland, Carol Sutherland, Andrew Tasker, Robert Wardrop and Elizabeth Woodford.

