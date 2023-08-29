Falkirk Operatic Society presents Rewinds as it turns back the clock on 120 years of music

The company is celebrating a remarkable 120 years of delighting audiences by presenting a cabaret showcasing some of its favourite songs.

Rewinds turns back the clock to some of the first performances by the society.The group of singers in 2023 will be covering songs from Gilbert & Sullivan, Carousel and Fiddler On The Roof” before fast forwarding to more modern Made In Dagenham. The numbers will feature duets and soloists, all rekindling memories and hopefully gaining new fans from their younger members.

A society spokesperson said: “Falkirk Operatic is an integral part of Falkirk's history as it is the oldest operatic society in the district. We are pleased to have the wonderful skills and talents of producer Amy Sutherland and musical director Jon-Luke Kirton.”