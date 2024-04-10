Falkirk Operatic prepare to go under the sea with The Little Mermaid at Dobbie Hall

Preparing to take us under the sea are the members of Falkirk Operatic Society with their next production.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 10th Apr 2024, 09:05 BST
The talented cast will be performing Disney’s The Little Mermaid at the Dobbie Hall in Larbert from Tuesday, April 23 to Saturday, April 27. Curtain up at 7.30pm with a 2.30pm matinee on the Saturday.

Company member’s are busy with last-minute rehearsals under the watchful eye of producer and choreographer Judy Brown and musical director Jon-Luke Kirkton.m Disney's The Little Mermaid in the Dobbie Hall from 23rd to 27th April.

The show will feature all the well-know characters from the cartoon classic, including Ursula, King Triton, Prince Eric, and of course, Ariel, as well as lots of other underwater creatures.

Tickets are on sale now – but selling fast – so if you don’t want to be disappointed visit their website to buy yours now.

