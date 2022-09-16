Falkirk Operatic: Here's how to get tickets for cabaret show Evolution
Preparing to take to the stage are members of Falkirk Operatic Society with their latest cabaret show Evolution.
Their cabarets have always proved highly popular in the past and given the rush for tickets, this is a show people want to see.
It takes place at Falkirk Town Hall on Friday, September 23 at 7.30pm and at the same time the following evening. There is also a matinee performance on Saturday at 2.30pm.
Tickets are £12 each and for parties of eight you only play for seven tickets.
These can be purchased from company members or here
Alternatively you can use the booking hotline at 08333666 – please note a booking fee does apply for tickets.
There is only limited availability for tickets for the tables on the ground floor but some remain for the balcony.