Falkirk Operatic: Here's how to get tickets for cabaret show Evolution

Their cabarets have always proved highly popular in the past and given the rush for tickets, this is a show people want to see.

It takes place at Falkirk Town Hall on Friday, September 23 at 7.30pm and at the same time the following evening. There is also a matinee performance on Saturday at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £12 each and for parties of eight you only play for seven tickets.

Falkirk Operatic rehearse for their new cabaret show Evolution which takes place next weekend, September 23 and 24

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These can be purchased from company members or here

Alternatively you can use the booking hotline at 08333666 – please note a booking fee does apply for tickets.