Falkirk Operatic: Curtain ready to go up for Shrek the Musical at new venue
A dream will come true for members of Falkirk Operatic Society when they finally step on stage in Shrek the Musical.
The company, which celebrates its 120th anniversary this year, had signed up to perform the show before the pandemic hit. Then, when they finally thought it would go ahead in 2023, came the decision by Falkirk Council to close their venue, Falkirk Town Hall.
Members were left devastated as they had already paid deposits for the score and scenery and it looked like there was nowhere else in the area with a big enough stage for the production which was also within their budget.
But the show will go on and Shrek the Musical will run at St Mungo’s High School Tuesday to Saturday, April 11 to 15. Curtain up is at 7.30pm and at 2pm for the Saturday matinee for the musical which will appeal to all the family.
Tickets, priced £15 for adults, £12 for concession and £10 for under 16s, are on sale now via the company website or the ticket hotline 0333 666 3366.
Falkirk Council has stepped in to help with the extra costs of hiring the venue and bringing in additional sound equipment needed to match the town hall standards.
Carol Sutherland, company president, said: “We’re delighted we’ve been able to secure the school because Shrek is such a big show – the scenery is quite extensive and the cast is quite large as you can imagine. It’s not ideal for us but we are happy that the council has stepped up and done what they said they would.”