Falkirk Operatic bring Sunshine on Leith to the Dobbie Hall

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 27th Aug 2025, 18:28 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2025, 11:24 BST
You won’t need to walk 500 miles to see Falkirk Operatic perform their next production.

The musical theatre group are Larbert bound to perform the audience favourite Sunshine on Leith at the Dobbie Hall next month.

Members will take to the stage from Thursday to Saturday, September 18-20. Curtain up each evening is at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2pm.

With all football fans knowing that the theme song Sunshine on Leith has become a Hibs anthem, it’s proving to be a bit of a labour of love for two members of the group. Both producer Gavin Orr and Carle-Anne Spowart are diehard Jambos but who have put their support aside for the Edinburgh rivals … but only for the run of the show.

Tickets costing £17 or £15 for concessions are available now at www.falkirkoperatic.com/tickets – but don’t delay as they are selling fast.

Falkirk Operatic are preparing to perform Sunshine on Leith in September. Pic: Michael Gillen

Hearts supporters, producer Gavin Orr and Carle-Anne Spowart, are struggling with the Hibs link to the show.

The cast have been busy rehearsing.

Not Leith but Larbert next month for the production.

