Falkirk Operatic bring Sunshine on Leith to the Dobbie Hall

Members will take to the stage from Thursday to Saturday, September 18-20. Curtain up each evening is at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2pm.

With all football fans knowing that the theme song Sunshine on Leith has become a Hibs anthem, it’s proving to be a bit of a labour of love for two members of the group. Both producer Gavin Orr and Carle-Anne Spowart are diehard Jambos but who have put their support aside for the Edinburgh rivals … but only for the run of the show.